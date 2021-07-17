(Video) Free Iran 2021: Resistance Units Pledge Their Support For The Iranian Resistance
July 17, 2021 - A group of MEK supporters holding a banner reading, “Democracy and freedom with Maryam Rajavi”.
The regime understands what all of these protests mean. You, Madam Rajavi, and your brave and wonderful movement, you are at the core of this,” said former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. “You are an obsessive compulsion for Ali Khamenei.
“Only one organization never sought compromise, has no blood on its hands, never denied the freedom of any arrangement, stood tall and has the means, the resources and determination, to rule a free and democratic Iran at peace with the world, the MEK.
Maryam Rajavi: Khamenei, Ebrahim Raisi, and other perpetrators of the 1988 massacre should be put on trial for crimes against humanity and genocide. UN Security Council must set up this trial.
Besides one thousand dignitaries, personalities, and lawmakers from across the globe, the support for the MEK from inside the country was significant.
In various video messages, the members of the MEK’s internal network known as the Resistance Units chanted the slogan “Democracy and freedom with Maryam Rajavi,” pledging their support for the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran NCRI.
A woman from Shiraz who was connected live to the Free Iran World Summit 2021 said, “I salute Maryam Rajavi. I’m proud to be a part of this event. Khamenei thought with bringing of (Ebrahim) Raisi, the murderer of the 1988 massacre he could remain in power. But our response is clear and loud: we are ready to overthrow you.”
A young man from Tehran said, “Dear Maryam Rajavi, it is my honor to stand with you, together with my wife and two children to bring down these evil mullahs.”
Sepideh from Karaj said, “I’m so happy to have this honor to speak to you. We are so proud of the MEK.”
Behzad from Behbahan said, “I heard your message and speech Mrs. Rajavi. It is shedding light on the darkness. I’m a member of the Resistance Units inside Iran. Without a doubt that we with the support of the MEK in Ashraf 3 and our international supporters will write our history of tomorrow.”
The mullahs’ regime has murdered and executed more than 120,000 members and supporters of the MEK since 1979. Today, despite the trials and tribulations it has gone through, the MEK and NCRI stand as the sole organized and democratic alternative to the mullahs’ regime. This is a fact that many of the speakers at the three-day event confirmed.
“Only one organization never sought compromise, has no blood on its hands, never denied the freedom of any arrangement, stood tall and has the means, the resources, and determination, to rule a free and democratic Iran at peace with the world, the MEK, and only one leader, Mrs. Rajavi,” said former U.S. Senator Robert Torricelli.
“I don't know that the international world really understands how many protests there have been, how far they have gone, how they have permeated the entire country, and they have permeated the social structure of Iran. But the regime understands what all of these protests mean. You, Madam Rajavi, and your brave and wonderful movement, you are at the core of this,” said former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. “You are an obsessive compulsion for Ayatollah Khamenei. You are an obsessive compulsion for them, you are an obsessive compulsion for all of the criminals that run Iran. They have proven to us that you are a legitimate alternative.”
MEK Resistance Units in Iran supports Free Iran World Summit 2021