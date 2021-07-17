Custom Cycling Jersey And Kit Designs USA – Low Minimum/Fast Delivery Announced

Sports apparel maker Champion System USA has launched a line of top-quality cycling jerseys and kits that may be personalized with customers’ designs, backed by industry-leading quality and service guarantees.

Global sports apparel manufacturer Champion System has announced the expansion of their product range in the US with the launch of premium quality cycling jerseys and kits that may be personalized with customers’ own designs.

With the announcement, Champion System aims to cement its reputation as the most trustworthy brand with the best service for custom cycling kits in the United States.

All Champion System apparel comes with several guarantees, including a Lifetime Quality Guarantee and a 5-week shipping guarantee. The company is committed to replace or repair any garment that does not meet its quality standards. They also guarantee to ship an order within five weeks from the time of placement or the customer gets 20% off on their next order.

Champion System’s cycling apparel line includes jerseys, bib shorts, tights, skinsuits, vests, and jackets. Socks, leg and knee warmers, gloves, and other accessories are also available.

Some jerseys are made with Glide fabric on the front and rear panels to provide a quick-dry finish and 50+ UV protection. Silicone front and rear grippers hold the jersey in place while riding. The breathable material is also temperature regulating, with a built-in cooling and heating system that makes it suitable for use in any kind of weather.

Champion System’s customization process allows customers to design their own apparel in three cut options, with no design set-up fees and unlimited color and printing placements. Customers can include their logos in the design, as well as any custom image or pattern.

The manufacturer also offers flexible, low minimums. For initial orders of a design, customers may mix and match 10 units. A unit can be a top, bottom, or suit, regardless of the cut, collection, or size. For reorders of the same design, the minimum is only five units.

In addition to the Lifetime Quality Guarantee, Champion System also offers a Crash Replacement Commitment. The company will replace any garment that was shipped in the last 12 months if it gets damaged in a crash and becomes unwearable.

