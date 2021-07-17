Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,370 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B402894

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison                               

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On July 17 2021, at approximately 1922 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mt Holly, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: Harold StFrancis

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 17, 2021, at approximately 1922 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to an assault complaint from Thomas Emerson who had been transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Through investigation it was determined that Harold StFrancis had committed the offense of Aggravated Assault. StFrancis was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks and processed. StFrancis was ultimately released on court ordered conditions to appear in court at a later date and time.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 19 July, 2021 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.