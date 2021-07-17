Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B402894
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On July 17 2021, at approximately 1922 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mt Holly, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Harold StFrancis
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 17, 2021, at approximately 1922 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to an assault complaint from Thomas Emerson who had been transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Through investigation it was determined that Harold StFrancis had committed the offense of Aggravated Assault. StFrancis was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks and processed. StFrancis was ultimately released on court ordered conditions to appear in court at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 19 July, 2021 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.