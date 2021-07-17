Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B402894

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On July 17 2021, at approximately 1922 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mt Holly, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Harold StFrancis

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 17, 2021, at approximately 1922 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to an assault complaint from Thomas Emerson who had been transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Through investigation it was determined that Harold StFrancis had committed the offense of Aggravated Assault. StFrancis was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks and processed. StFrancis was ultimately released on court ordered conditions to appear in court at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 19 July, 2021 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.