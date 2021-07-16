BlueStar SeniorTech becomes BlueStar TeleHealth
New DBA Reflects New Strategic Focus
More than 60% of patients prefer using telehealth and health care providers are quickly adapting. BlueStar handles all components of their telehealth and RPM so they can focus on what they do best.”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To reflect its new primary focus BlueStar is changing its name from BlueStar SeniorTech to BlueStar TeleHealth effective July 12th, 2021. Since launching its BlueStar TeleHealth Division the company has successfully delivered remote patient monitoring services to patients of a growing number of health care providers.
— Retired Admiral Robert Wray
In 2020 it became clear that Covid-19 would forever change how health care was delivered with telehealth and remote patient monitoring becoming far more popular for patients, physicians, and nurses. The BlueStar TeleHealth Division was launched to help medical practices add telehealth technology to offer better health care to their patients. Today the company’s growth is fueled 100% by its telehealth business so the decision was made to rebrand itself as BlueStar TeleHealth.
BlueStar’s CEO, retired Admiral Robert Wray, said, “Our decision to enter the telehealth space in 2020 has positioned BlueStar to become a significant player in an exciting and the highly-important telehealth industry. More than 60% of patients prefer using telehealth and health care providers are quickly adapting to meet this demand. BlueStar TeleHealth handles all components of their telehealth and remote patient monitoring allowing them to focus on what they do best.”
As more medical professionals begin offering telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) to their patients forward-thinking medical practices will benefit from BlueStar’s turnkey service and support allowing medical professionals to maintain their focus on providing excellent healthcare to patients.
BlueStar provides telehealth services to help clinical caregivers connect with their remote patients. In business since 2013, BlueStar now serves thousands of families across all 50 states. The business is Service-Disabled-Veteran-Owned and certified by the Veterans Administration. Its CEO and COO are retired two-star admirals. BlueStar’s board of advisors consists of 15 generals and admirals from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, including doctors and nurses. BlueStar has won commendations from the Small Business Association, the Governor of Maryland, and the Better Business Bureau.
