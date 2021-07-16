Dag Heward-Mills is Awarded the Order of Merit of the Republic of Benin for His Outstanding Contributions to Society
Dag Heward-Mills was awarded the highest medal honoring his outstanding work in the community.ACCRA, GHANA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dag Heward-Mills's intriguing story is like the biblical parable about a man who sells his belongings to buy a piece of land with treasure. A native of Accra, Ghana, and a graduate of the University of Ghana Medical School, Dag Heward-Mills 'sold' his medical profession for a treasure that he found in the God he has been serving since 1991.
Since that year, when Dag Heward-Mills made a 180º turn in his life, his works and faith have grown by leaps and bounds. As a transformative leader, he has brought a new lease on life to hundreds of people and continues to be impactful in his global evangelistic ministry.
Because of his life-changing ministry and sterling work, he has rubbed shoulders with kings, presidents, and heads of state. As a result, Dag Heward-Mills has led some VIP leaders to Christ.
Dag Heward-Mills received the highest honor
A man with a passion and mission to make peoples' lives better, Dag Heward-Mills is now recognized as a thought leader and a positive influencer in society. It wasn't a surprise when he was awarded the highest medal of honor in Benin, the Officer of the Order of the Republic of Benin. His extraordinary work involves:
2900 Pastors Appointed
997 Reverend Ministers Ordained
148 Bishops Consecrated
665 Church Buildings put up across the world
Over 2000 church branches in over 92 countries
Over 200 cities in Africa are visited, with over 13 million souls won by Jesus.
Over 30 million books in print audiobooks and ebooks
Over 80 titles, including bestsellers ‘Loyalty & Disloyalty’, ‘The Mega Church,’ ‘The Art of Leadership,’ and ‘How You Can Preach Salvation,’ are available in paperback, audiobooks, and eBook formats.
One of the largest Bible Schools in Africa and the world, Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Centre
One of the largest pastor's conferences in the world, the “Give Thyself Wholly” Conference in 8 Countries.
Dag Heward-Mills continues to be a life-changer
Currently, Dag Heward-Mills is a well-known and respected African Healing Evangelist. He's also the Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations, originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, previously known as Lighthouse International.
Apart from conducting evangelist activities centered on miracles, he finds time to share his blessings with the needy. Dag Heward-Mills is the Founder of Help the Helpless Charity, which helps many Ghanaians and Africans. Also, during his evangelistic activities, he runs free medical clinics with specialist consultation and free drug supplies, including donations to orphanages and giving out food items to cities.
