IV Therapy Aids in Managing Acid Reflux

Prime IV Lehi's IV Therapy offers 100% absorption of necessary vitamins, which is becoming more widely used in the treatment of acid reflux and similar issues.

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES , July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 60 million American’s acid reflux is a common occurrence. Symptoms can include anything from chest and stomach pain to difficulty swallowing, or the regurgitation of acidic fluid.

“Many people do not realize that an increase in vitamins can often help those who suffer from acid reflux,” said Heidi Neville, owner of Prime IV Lehi. “However, using vitamins to aid acid reflux only works as well as our body’s ability to absorb nutrients. IV therapy offers 100% absorption of the vitamins that can provide lasting relief.”

While there are some prescription and over-the-counter treatments for acid reflux, they have been known to cause a number of unpleasant side effects including:

- Vitamin B-12 deficiency

- Diarrhea

- Low magnesium

- Kidney damage

- Inflammation of the stomach lining

This is why more and more people are turning to IV therapy to battle acid reflux. Many studies have shown a strong relationship between an increase in vitamins and a decrease in acid reflux symptoms, while contributing none major side effects mentioned above.

The most effective vitamins for battling acid reflux are:

- Vitamin A

- Vitamin B

- Vitamin C

- Vitamin E

Prime IV offers several drips that are full of these vitamins that are meant to maximize health benefits while providing 100% absorption. These streamlined IVs skip the digestive tract and begin to saturate your blood with these much-needed vitamins in less than an hour. Once these vitamin levels have been brought up to a healthy level, often they can be maintained through lifestyle and diet changes.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Lehi (Traverse Mountain) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We endeavor to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. We strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan. Contact this location directly online at www.primeivlehi.com, via email at info@primeivlehi.com, or by calling 385-250-3555.

Prime IV Lehi is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.

