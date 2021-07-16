Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,489 in the last 365 days.

A New Wave of Hemp-Derived Delta-8 THC Products

What is Delta-8 THC? Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand has the answers.

What is Delta-8 THC?

Leafy8 Pineapple Express Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge

Leafy8 Pineapple Express Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge

Leafy8 Delta-8 THC Gummies - Mango Flavor

Leafy8 Delta-8 THC Gummies - Mango Flavor

Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand provides some insight into their knowledge and experience in the Delta-8 marketplace.

CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A New Wave of Hemp-Derived Delta-8 THC Products

Since the Farm Bill was passed federally back in 2018, allowing the extraction of previously disallowed cannabinoids, a wave of new hemp-derived products began to hit the market across smoke shops and retailers nationwide. With so many fly-by-night companies out there now just trying to make a buck, we wanted to set ourselves apart as a premium manufacturer of these new Delta-8 THC products. Leafy8’s goal is to deliver a quality product and keep it consistent, much like the cannabis dispensaries in legal states do now.

Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand was born from one auspicious night of conversation between two individuals who saw a need for a solid product that will always deliver. After trying 30 different local brands, it was apparent that there was no way to tell if a product was effective, let alone safe to consume. We had a niche to fill in our area, and so it began.

What is Delta-8 THC, exactly?

Delta-8 THC (short for delta-8- tetrahydrocannabinol) is one of over 100 cannabinoids that are produced naturally by the cannabis plant. Cannabinoids are the active compounds that come from both marijuana and hemp.

They interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system to promote homeostasis, or overall balance and wellness. Each individual cannabinoid has unique properties, effects, and potential therapeutic benefits.

Unlike the better-known cannabinoids like CBD and Delta-9 THC (the technical name for THC that most are familiar with), only small amounts of Delta 8 THC are produced by the plant itself.

However, recent advancements in cannabis extraction and conversion processes have made it possible for pure Delta 8 THC to be isolated and made into products for consumers.

Delta-8 THC can probably best be described as a less potent, more uplifting and clear-headed version of Delta-9 THC.

The difference between Delta-8 and Delta-9 is minor from a scientific perspective. A double carbon bond exists in the 8th position of the molecular chain for Delta 8 versus the 9th position for Delta 9.

To place an order for Leafy8 Brand premium Delta-8 THC products, shop online now at https://leafy8.com. Wholesale & Private Label options available upon request.

Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand
360 Wilshire Boulevard
Suite 103
Casselberry, FL 32707

Call Us: (855) 453-2398
Email Us: info@leafy8.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/leafy8brand
Instagram: https://instagram.com/leafy8brand

Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand
+1 855-453-2398
info@leafy8.com
Leafy8 Press Releases

You just read:

A New Wave of Hemp-Derived Delta-8 THC Products

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.