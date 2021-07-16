What is Delta-8 THC? Leafy8 Pineapple Express Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge Leafy8 Delta-8 THC Gummies - Mango Flavor

Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand provides some insight into their knowledge and experience in the Delta-8 marketplace.

CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A New Wave of Hemp-Derived Delta-8 THC Products

Since the Farm Bill was passed federally back in 2018, allowing the extraction of previously disallowed cannabinoids, a wave of new hemp-derived products began to hit the market across smoke shops and retailers nationwide. With so many fly-by-night companies out there now just trying to make a buck, we wanted to set ourselves apart as a premium manufacturer of these new Delta-8 THC products. Leafy8’s goal is to deliver a quality product and keep it consistent, much like the cannabis dispensaries in legal states do now.

Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand was born from one auspicious night of conversation between two individuals who saw a need for a solid product that will always deliver. After trying 30 different local brands, it was apparent that there was no way to tell if a product was effective, let alone safe to consume. We had a niche to fill in our area, and so it began.

What is Delta-8 THC, exactly?

Delta-8 THC (short for delta-8- tetrahydrocannabinol) is one of over 100 cannabinoids that are produced naturally by the cannabis plant. Cannabinoids are the active compounds that come from both marijuana and hemp.

They interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system to promote homeostasis, or overall balance and wellness. Each individual cannabinoid has unique properties, effects, and potential therapeutic benefits.

Unlike the better-known cannabinoids like CBD and Delta-9 THC (the technical name for THC that most are familiar with), only small amounts of Delta 8 THC are produced by the plant itself.

However, recent advancements in cannabis extraction and conversion processes have made it possible for pure Delta 8 THC to be isolated and made into products for consumers.

Delta-8 THC can probably best be described as a less potent, more uplifting and clear-headed version of Delta-9 THC.

The difference between Delta-8 and Delta-9 is minor from a scientific perspective. A double carbon bond exists in the 8th position of the molecular chain for Delta 8 versus the 9th position for Delta 9.

