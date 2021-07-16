Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (July 16, 2021)

New Cases: 756
Total Recovered: 34,685 (102 New)
Total Tests Conducted: 296,987 (2,953 New)
Cumulative Confirmed Caases: 42,254
Currently Admitted in Treament Units: 261 (76 New)
Total Deaths: 1,313 (12 New)
Active Cases: 6,024
New Discharges from Treatment Units: 34
Total Vaccinated
First Dose: 385,242
Second Dose: 43,165
