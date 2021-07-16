Governor Abbott Lauds Lone Star State’s Jobs Surge

July 16, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the Texas Workforce Commission’s (TWC) release of June employment numbers showing continued economic expansion as Texas employers added 55,800 jobs over the month, marking job growth in 13 of the last 14 months, as the unemployment rate dropped to 6.5 percent as more Texans jumped back into the job market.

“The Texas economy is booming. Businesses are investing in the Lone Star State at a record pace because we've built a framework that allows free enterprise to flourish and hardworking Texans to prosper,” said Governor Abbott. “The June jobs report shows that our young, growing, and skilled workforce has forged a diversified and resilient economy, with Texas employers adding back more than 1.1 million jobs since the end of April 2020, the peak pandemic impact on jobs. That surge in hiring continues today with as many jobs posted on TWC’s job sites as Texans looking for work. I encourage every Texan looking for new or better employment to use the free job matching resources available to them from TWC, because Texas works when Texans work.”

Services for Job Seekers

JOB POSTINGS: There are more than 930,000 available jobs in the 866,000 postings online at MyTXCareer.com, a free and easy way to find jobs in Texas. Begin your search here: mytxcareer.com. Those jobs are also listed on WorkinTexas.com, a more comprehensive online job search and matching system. Explore these free services here: workintexas.com

JOB HUNTING HELP: Free, one-on-one help with job hunting is offered at more than 180 Workforce Solutions Centers in communities across the state. Find a location near you: twc.texas.gov/directory-workforce-solutions-offices-services

JOB FAIRS: No-cost job fairs, both virtual and in-person, are hosted by Workforce Development Boards in communities across Texas to connect job seekers and hiring employers. Check out these almost daily job fairs here: twc.texas.gov/job-fairs

CHILD CARE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE: Texans may receive help paying for child care while job hunting by enrolling in TWC's child care subsidy program. This financial assistance is also available to qualifying employed Texans and those participating in education or training. A Workforce Solutions Center near you can help with the application process. Learn more here: texaschildcaresolutions.org/financial-assistance-for-child-care

CHILD CARE LOCATOR MAP: To find child care near you, during your job hunt or when working, search this map by your needs: find.childcare.texas.gov

FREE SKILLS CLASSES: More than 5,000 free classes are available online through TWC and Metrix Learning to help Texans brush up on skills to prepare for better employment opportunities. Read more here: twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/skillsenhancementtools

RESUME WRITING HELP: Texans needing help in writing or updating their résumé can contact their local Workforce Solutions Center for this free job hunting support. Find a location near you: twc.texas.gov/directory-workforce-solutions-offices-services

RESTAURANT JOBS TRAINING: Free and flexible online training to quickly prepare workers for restaurant jobs is offered by TWC and the Texas Restaurant Association through the Restaurant Recovery Initiative. For free ServSafe Food Handler and/or TABC Seller/Server certification, apply online here: certification.txrestaurant.org/

TEXANS WITH DISABILITIES: TWC offers free job hunting programs and services for Texans with physical or cognitive disabilities, including blindness or visual impairment. Find a Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services office near you: webp.twc.state.tx.us/services/VRLookup/ or begin the process online with Start My VR.

VETERANS: Veterans receive priority service at all Workforce Solutions Centers for no-cost job placement services, job search resources, training programs, résumé and application assistance, and career development assistance. Many of the offices have Veterans Representatives. Find a location near you: twc.texas.gov/directory-workforce-solutions-offices-services

Services for Hiring Employers