Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,486 in the last 365 days.

Santa Sallet Puts The Game On Notice with New Freestyle “Ghost”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DMV rapper Santa Sallet is sparing no one from the unapologetic salvo of bars on his latest single, “Ghost”. Preceded by his previous hit “Just Another Tuesday” (watch the video here), Santa delivers a savage freestyle performance on “Ghost” that casts him as one of the most dangerous playboys on the scene. Both “Ghost” and “Just Another Tuesday” will be featured on Sallet’s upcoming mixtape, ‘Plutography’.

About Santa Sallet
Santa Sallet is a rapper, producer, and businessman based in Washington, DC. Nostalgic for hip-hop’s golden era and inspired by a worldly upbringing, Sallet’s sound is confident, versatile, and playful. Unified by a consistent flow and anecdotal lyrics, his self-produced mixtape, ‘Plutography’, is experimental and eclectic, blending salsa beats, southern trap, and eastern jazz with classic and conventional rap samples.

“Ghost” is out now on Spotify and all other major streaming platforms. For more on Santa Sallet, visit his website at SantaSallet.com.

David McDonald
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150 ext. 701
email us here

You just read:

Santa Sallet Puts The Game On Notice with New Freestyle “Ghost”

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.