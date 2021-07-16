Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Polaris Innovations Among The First To Provide Organic CBD Solutions At Affordable Prices

The company’s CEO shares how his brand intends to put high-quality CBD into the hands of consumers through honest and thorough manufacturing methods

ESTACADA, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris Innovations sets the standards for CBD manufacturing through its transparent practices and as one of the first certified organic products to hit the market. The brand offers multiple lines, including Original Tinctures, Organic Tinctures, TCH-Free Organic Tinctures, and Topical Emulsion Gels, and continues to innovate new and convenient ways for consumers to enjoy their high-quality CBD products.

CEO Jonathan O’Toole believes that high-quality CBD should be made available at affordable prices in order to promote healthy and fulfilling lifestyles to its consumers. He spent his early years fascinated with cannabis and the industry that supports it. His vision for Polaris stemmed from his intensive research on equipment and processes surrounding CBD manufacturing and its wide range of health benefits.

Polaris is based in Estacada, Oregon, affording the company access to the best hemp produced worldwide. Given that hemp plants are excellent instruments for absorbing contaminants in soil, it’s crucial that the plant is grown on USDA Organic land. Polaris’ Certified Organic accreditation ensures its products are farmed with supreme genetics from a single source and manufactured with industry-leading practices to deliver the most suitable products to consumers.

As a company with just a small handful of employees who all share the brand’s values and mission, Polaris highlights integrity as one of its core business implications. The team at Polaris works tirelessly to learn and understand the ever-growing importance of CBD and how it can enhance consumers’ quality of life, ranging from pain management to reduced anxiety.

“The integrity of our brand always comes first,” says O’Toole. “However, based on our experience with our product and with the industry, we also believe that superior-quality, organic CBD should be readily available to everyone.”

With state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, Polaris Innovations is prepared to serve national and international markets. Polaris products are available in retail, wholesale, and direct to consumers through their website. Polaris also offers services to help farmers through both toll processing and split contracts.

To learn more about Polaris Innovations, please visit www.polariscbd.com

About Polaris Innovations

Polaris Innovations officially launched in the fall of 2020 with a passion and unrelenting drive to bring legitimacy to the CBD industry. In addition to its consumer product, Polaris’ services include toll-processing of hemp biomass to CBD distillate, isolate, or crude extract, white-label and private-label manufacturing, and bulk formulation of CBD into food and beverage bases.

