Complete Solar Represents the Solar Industry at ISC in Las Vegas
In the past 2 years, Complete Solar has partnered with top-performing security resellers in 14 key states.LEHI, UTAH, USA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the last decade, Complete Solar has developed a unique position in the solar industry because of its emphasis and commitment to its horizontally specialized partnership model. Complete Solar as an EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) company provides end-to-end solar solutions while streamlining the process for their installation and sales partners.
Complete Solar makes going solar seamless for horizontally specialized businesses including HVAC, EV manufacturers, roofing, and security. In the last 2 years, security has been a growing sector—Complete Solar has partnered with top-performing security resellers in 14 key states. The success of the security partnership program supports Complete Solar CMO, Dave Anderson’s recent prediction when he said, “Security companies that don’t bundle solar will struggle to compete.”
Complete Solar already partners with some of the top home security companies in the country, and as the only solar presenter at ISC, Complete Solar is excited to network and expand with new partnerships across the country. Their prominent booth (#10073) will give security professionals the immediate opportunity to partner with Complete Solar.
“Now is the best time for home security companies to add a solar offering to their customers. We’re excited to share at the show why and how dealers can enter the solar space while continuing to promote their core security business,” said Adam Krueger, Director of Strategic Channels.
“The truth of the matter is homeowners are researching and requesting solar quotes more than ever. As arguably the most trusted advisor in the home services industry it is no coincidence that security companies are positioned to capture these opportunities and really be at the forefront of rooftop solar,” said Tua Toiaivao, Director of Channel Sales.
About Complete Solar
Complete Solar is a leading residential solar company with platform technology for managing every aspect of the customer experience. Through this platform and technology, Complete Solar partners with best-in-class companies that specialize in each link of the solar value chain. The platform is designed to become an industry standard that enables further specialization and improves each aspect of the value chain, reducing costs and enhancing the customer experience. The company currently serves 14 states and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.
