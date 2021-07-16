FreshSpin Laundry Delivery Service App Expanding Operations to Include Tampa, Florida

The affordable tech-enabled laundry service will begin its expansion in September, with more states to follow in the future.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- FreshSpin is pleased to announce it will be expanding its service to Tampa and its surrounding areas in September 2021. FreshSpin is also planning to expand its wash & fold delivery service to other states, such as Texas and Atlanta.Founded in November 2019, FreshSpin is an on-demand, tech-enabled laundry pickup and delivery service , currently based in New York. Through the service’s integrated app, users are able to request custom laundry service, right from the comfort of their own home.On the heels of the company’s growth during its beta testing stage in New York, FreshSpin is expanding its popular laundry pickup and delivery service to the southern US.“Since its inception, FreshSpin’s aim has been to provide an affordable service for its customers while providing quality,” Kenneth Acquah, President of FreshSpin, states. “We have accomplished this in New York and look forward to extending that to the people of Tampa. Focusing on our quality control and next day delivery, customers are able to rest easy & utilize their additional free time.”“We’re very excited to be expanding to the Southeast, starting with Tampa, FL,” says Hassan Patterson, Vice President of FreshSpin. “Tampa is a city that continues to grow and innovate in a major way. Being a part of and adding to that growth is going to be great for both FreshSpin and its customers. In today’s time-consumed world, individuals and families are looking to get as much time back as they can and FreshSpin provides just that.”Designed to support busy Florida families and working professionals who simply don’t have the time to spend keeping up with laundry, FreshSpin is an affordable and time-saving service that incorporates easy-to-use technology.When users access the FreshSpin app, they will seamlessly and easily be able to place their custom order for wash & fold service. When ordering, customers are able to choose their wash preferences, pickup and delivery dates, take a picture of and provide comments on any specific stains they want us focused on, and more. “Not only do we guarantee next day delivery, but we also offer a subscription plan for frequent customers to enjoy discounted loyalty pricing. Add that to our use of technology and we become one of the best in our industry,” Patterson says.In addition to FreshSpin’s features, each customers’ laundry is picked up and done by FreshSpin’s employees, ensuring the quality and timeliness of the company’s service. “Many of our peers outsource their laundry to third parties and other laundromats,” Acquah says. “That kind of model creates for a breakdown in quality control which is something that we have always wanted to avoid. In turn, our model has been a success.”FreshSpin’s app can be found on Apple App Store, Google Play, or on the company’s website.For more information about FreshSpin, please visit www.fspinlaundry.com About FreshSpinDesigned to provide busy families and professionals with an alternative to typical laundry and dry-cleaning experiences that involve considerable time and manual work, FreshSpin was founded by Kenny Acquah, President, and Hassan Patterson, Vice President.Kenny received a bachelor’s degree from College of the Holy Cross. Having started his career in finance, Kenny was a Treasury Associate in J.P. Morgan’s Corporate Client Banking Real Estate division. While there, he covered top-tier national real estate clients. To give back to his community, Kenny serves as a committee member for the Jimmy Lee Scholars Fund, which provides New York high school students with scholarships. In 2013, he founded Hope for Us, a New York based non-profit which serves low-income families and children with Sickle Cell Disease. Under Kenny’s direction, Hope for Us has been able to serve over 10,000 families since its inception.