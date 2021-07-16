Cecilian Partners Wins Grand Award for ‘Best Innovative Use of Technology’ at the Southeast Building Conference

The winning product, the Community Xplorer offers an interactive digital experience for new home buyers.

NEW HOPE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cecilian Partners is pleased to announce it has won the Grand Award for ‘Best Innovative Use of Technology’ at the Southeast Building Conference (SEBC), Aurora Awards, for one of its technology offerings Community Xplorer "I think we are setting the new technology standard for how customers should explore master planned communities such as Lakewood Ranch in the future,” says Philip Worland, Co-Founder, CSO & EVP of Cecilian Partners.Using interactive 3-D maps, potential home buyers can find homes by location, price, number of bedrooms, builders and more, and request tours and additional information – all in one place.In the company’s latest news, Cecilian has been awarded Grand for ‘Best Innovative Use of Technology’ at the 2021 Southeast Building Conference, 42nd Annual Aurora Awards. Featuring 61 categories, and over 300 entries, the Aurora Awards encompasses all facets of the residential, commercial and remodeling industries. The award is shared with Lakewood Ranch, a top-selling multi-generational community with more than 20 unique villages, who collaborated with Cecilian on this most recent project.Laura Cole, SVP of Lakewood Ranch commends Cecilian. by saying, “we appreciate all the support and tools the Cecilian team has provided LWR to help facilitate and expedite sales”.Likewise, Rachel Gray, Marketing Manager of Lakewood Ranch says, "I truly enjoyed working on this project. The team at Cecilian are awesome partners!"To view the full list of winners of the 42nd Aurora Awards, visit https://online.flippingbook.com/view/344173823/ . For more information about Cecilian Partners, please visit https://cecilianpartners.com About Cecilian PartnersCecilian Partners is a modern proptech company built for solving the customer experience challenges of community developers, production homebuilders and homebuyers. They’ve developed a proven, highly differentiated real estate software platform (The XO) that fundamentally transforms how developers and builders work together, and how customers experience the process of buying a new home. Within their offering they have a suite of offerings from Xplorer, to Parcel, Phaser and various others. Their flagship product The XO, is the first and only comprehensive solution in the master planned community development niche built bespoke for the category.Founded in 2019, Cecilian is working with dozens of communities across the United States and growing; serving an important stable of clients that include the most innovative, forward-thinking, and award-winning developers in the industry who aspire to modernize their digital footprint in the real estate industry.