FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, JULY 16, 2021:

Upland Game rule changes topic of public meeting

The Department of Game and Fish is seeking public comment on proposed revisions to the Upland Game rule.

The proposals are available on the Department’s proposals under consideration webpage.

To gather public comments, one public meeting will be conducted via Zoom. The meeting will be held August 3 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Click here to join the virtual Zoom meeting.

Or enter the following in your Zoom client:

Meeting ID: 211 476 4712

Passcode: 202226

To join the meeting by phone, please dial 1-346-248-7799. You will be prompted to enter the Webinar ID: 211 476 4712 and Passcode: 202226

Presentation slides will be posted on the Department’s proposals under consideration webpage prior to the meeting so attendees can follow along. If you do not have access to the website to view the presentation, please email DGF-Gamebird@state.nm.us or call (505) 414-2341 to arrange acquiring a copy of the presentation.

Comments on the proposed changes can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Upland Game Rule Development, P.O. Box 25112, Santa Fe, NM 87504; by email DGF-Gamebird@state.nm.us, or at the meeting listed above.

