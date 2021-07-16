Press Release: Governor McKee, Congressional Delegation and RIDOT Break Ground for Newport Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Project

Governor Dan McKee, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman David Cicilline and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Acting Administrator of Project Management Lori Fisette today joined with state and local leaders to break ground for the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project, which will redesign the road network connecting to the Pell Bridge to make travel into Newport easy and safe.

The project includes a new efficient ramp system that will reduce congestion, especially the backup of vehicles on the bridge from the Downtown Newport exit, and improve the connection between Newport's North End and the downtown area. With a smaller footprint, the new design also will spur economic development as it frees up approximately 25 acres of land.

"This project is a big win on many fronts," Governor McKee said. "It will solve chronic safety and congestion issues, provide a unique opportunity for economic growth, and serve as an attractive gateway to Newport."

"The Pell Bridge is the gateway to Aquidneck Island. Whether you are traveling to Newport attractions or the Naval Station, this project will make your trip safer and faster. It will also open about twenty-five acres for economic development," said Senator Reed, a member of the Appropriations Committee, who has worked for over a decade to line up federal funding for this effort. Besides funding the $1.5 billion competitive BUILD Grant program, Reed secured a $5 million earmark in the 2005 transportation law (SAFETEA-LU) to help lay the groundwork for state and local planning and the acquisition of rights of way. "It took many years and many hands to bring this project to this stage. The entire community contributed, leading to an improved design that includes bike and pedestrian paths as prominent features."

"This exciting project will make for smoother, speedier entry to Aquidneck Island and free up land in a prime location for economic development," said Senator Whitehouse. "My hope is that the construction of new ramps will be just the first step in upgrading the iconic Pell Bridge."

"This long-awaited overhaul of the Pell Bridge Ramp system will reduce congestion and create economic opportunity in Newport," said Congressman Jim Langevin. "It's about time we upgraded these roads, and I'm looking forward to seeing the great work RIDOT will do on this job."

"We need to bring our roads and bridges into the 21st Century," Congressman Cicilline said. "The Pell Bridge Ramps project will not only modernize the road and bridge network, making travel easier and safer, it will also create jobs, free land for development, and spur economic growth."

"Updating and modernizing the Pell Bridge Ramp network has been a topic of discussion for years," RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. said. "We've worked hard to move the project off the drawing board and make it a reality."

The $84.9 million project was supported by a $20 million federal grant secured by Senator Jack Reed. An initial $10.9 million phase of the project is underway now to make a number of improvements along JT Connell Highway and Coddington Highway from Admiral Kalbfus Road to West Main Road in Middletown. The main portion of the project is the $74 million phase 2, which encompasses all the improvements at the ramp network. The first phase will be done by the end of this year and the newer second phase will be finished by the end of 2024.

Highlights of the project include:

Removing the elevated "highway to nowhere" that terminates near the Wayfinder Hotel and former Newport Grand/Newport Jai Alai property. This frees up several parcels for economic development opportunities.

Removing and relocating the Downtown Newport exit from the Pell Bridge. This will reduce an estimated 80 percent of rear-end and sideswipe crashes.

Building a park and ride lot and bike path to provide a connection to Downtown Newport near the Newport Visitors Center. This would connect to a series of bike lanes being built to the north as part of the Phase 1 project.

Removing a sharp curve to Admiral Kalbfus Road which will result in a 65 percent reduction in crashes.

Realigning the Farewell Street and America's Cup Avenue intersection and installing a new signal to improve traffic flow and safety.

Converting the rotary at JT Connell Highway and Admiral Kalbfus Road into a modern roundabout, with lower speeds and pedestrian crossings on all approaches. The new design will reduce crashes by nearly two-thirds.

Installing a traffic signal and make other improvements at the intersection of Malbone Road and Girard Avenue, including pedestrian crossing features. These changes are expected to reduce up to 75 percent of crashes.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.