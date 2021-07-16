Sound World Solutions Aims to Inspire Confidence with Unique Digital Hearing Aid Alternative

The company’s rechargeable CS50+ sound amplifiers are available for both left and right ears.

PARK RIDGE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sound World Solutions is pleased to announce its digital hearing aid alternative for seniors is inspiring confidence and independence in those who require sound amplifiers.Sound World Solutions is a manufacturer and distributor of digital hearing aid alternatives tailored to meet clients’ individual needs. The company takes pride in its superior level of customer service, while ensuring its products meet rigorous manufacturing and testing standards for 100% user satisfaction.Based in Illinois, Sound World Solutions offers two CS50+ rechargeable sound amplifiers for seniors – available for both the left and right ear. The CS50+ is part of the company’s Bluetooth series and is a wireless personal sound amplifier, plus hands-free mobile headset, that helps the user to better hear voices and sounds in their environment.“Our mission has always been to help consumers with hearing difficulties to gain more confidence and independence in their daily lives,” says Sargon Khamo, founder of Sound World Solutions. “Based on our client feedback over the past year, we know we’ve accomplished that goal and look forward to supporting other seniors into the future.”Sound World Solutions’ Cs50+ rechargeable sound amplifiers boast a variety of useful features and benefits, including:• Available for left and right ears• Highly rated by PMC, CR, and Wirecutter• Extremely affordable• Customizer app that enables user to personalize amplification profile• Easily and wirelessly pairs with android, iPhone, Mac, and PC with Bluetooth 4.0 technology• Reduces background noise and feedback• Streams any audio type from a smartphone, PC, or AV equipment• Enables user to answer phone calls• Extended battery life up to 15 hours of continuous use• Option to increase low-frequency range for more balanced sound while watching movies• Slim, over-the-ear design• Manual volume control• And more!For more information about the CS50+ rechargeable sound amplifier, please visit the company’s Amazon pages at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00JAWKP90?ref=myi_title_dp for left ear device or https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00JAWKPCW?ref=myi_title_dp for right ear device.About Sound World SolutionsSound World Solutions is a manufacturer and distributor of Bluetooth personal assisted living systems for seniors. The company also operates under the name Bluetooth Sound Amplifier.