Healthy1Inc Teaming Up with Z88.3 Christian Radio Station

Giving back to the community when we can! Proud Business Team Member Enjoy Living Life Healthy

CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 Pandemic was a challenging time for everyone, including small business owners.

Sticking together is what most people do in tough times, and we believe in that spirit here at Healthy1Inc. We believe in the power of music. It can bring cheer and hope in times of need. Z88.3 is one of those stations that brings hope, cheer, and nice positive boost when you tune in.

“Z88.3 Radio provides some of the most uplifting music on the radio today”, said Healthy1Inc owner Matthew Zifferblatt. “It gives you that feeling of pure joy after just listening to one song after another, it becomes addictive and makes you want to keep driving.”

“Direct quote:”, Matthew said, “The kids, wife, and I all jam out to this station every time we get into the car. My 3-year-old has been singing the gospel since she could speak, we knew we had to give back somehow to this station. So when we heard we could help out – we did for sure.”

“Helping the community we live in, and shopping local is a BIG thing, especially for a small business owner during the pandemic. We felt the need to follow the footsteps we thought was necessary.”

Z88.3 Business Team Member 2021 – Healthy1Inc

Healthy1Inc, being a small business, and being fortunate enough to help when we can is a blessing all in itself. We appreciate the hope that is brought from Z88.3 radio station, from their dedicated cast and crew, and everyone working hard out there to promote joy in the world.

If you want to see our Z88.3 Team Member presence, you can visit our listing at Z88.3.com and look for Healthy1Inc as a proud Business Team Member of 2021, the hardest year this century has ever seen.