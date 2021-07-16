D-Tech Awarded Place on Scottish Education Framework

D-Tech’s independent status allows us to offer a range of top value products without having to compromise our creativity, a benefit that is eclipsed only by our excellent customer service.”
— James Breakell, D-Tech International’s UK Managing Director
WOODBRIDGE, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturer of library technology solutions, D-Tech International Ltd, has been awarded a position on the APUC framework for Library Security and Self-Service Equipment until August 2022.

D-Tech’s new position on the APUC framework, specifically catered for Library Security and Self-Service Equipment, is further reinforcement of the library technology company’s status within the education sector, following their appointment to ESPO framework 350_19 in December 2019 to supply Library RFID Solutions to UK-based public sector buyers over a two-year period.

APUC, Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges, is Scotland’s main procurement centre of expertise for all Scottish colleges and universities; the company’s core goal is to maximise the value of the country’s investment in higher education. This is achieved through APUC’s partnerships with various technological and educational institutions, D-Tech thus playing a key role in strengthening the company’s service optimisation.

James Breakell, D-Tech International’s UK Managing Director, comments:
“Procuring a position on the APUC framework is a great step forward for the company. Our two-year partnership with APUC promises to help optimise Scotland’s investment in higher education institutions, including universities and colleges- an important value which D-Tech and APUC both share. D-Tech’s independent status places us in a position where we are able to offer a range of top value products without having to compromise our creativity, a benefit that is eclipsed only by our excellent customer service.”

To find out more about D-Tech International and its RFID and other library technology solutions visit d-techinternational.com or call 01394 420077

