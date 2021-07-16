D-Tech Awarded Place on Scottish Education Framework

Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges secureIT p-Series RFID library security solution serveIT EYRE library self service checkout kiosk

Library technology manufacturer, D-Tech International Ltd, has been awarded a position on the APUC framework for Library Security and Self-Service Equipment.

D-Tech’s independent status allows us to offer a range of top value products without having to compromise our creativity, a benefit that is eclipsed only by our excellent customer service.” — James Breakell, D-Tech International’s UK Managing Director