Ethiopia: Communities in Tigray Hit Hard by Growing Food and Fuel Prices

Commercial activity in the Tigray region of Ethiopia is hampered by the ongoing crisis that began with fighting nine months ago. Over the last two weeks, since commercial traffic ground to a halt, food prices are skyrocketing. Banks throughout the region are now closed, and people are running out of cash to cover basic needs.

Factories sit damaged or destroyed. Many businesses are closed, leaving people out of work; and affecting the availability of essential goods and services, including healthcare.

The only company producing oxygen went out of business and the few functioning hospitals – submerged with referrals from no longer functioning primary healthcare centers – are all facing shortages as the country continues to address the Covid-19 crisis. Healthcare facilities and water treatment plants also largely continue to run on generators, with no regular provision of electricity or fuel in the region.

"People are showing incredible resilience and solidarity with each other in this crisis," said Nicolas Von Arx, the Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Addis Ababa. "However, their reserves and savings are exhausted. Restoring normal commercial activity and supply chains is also vitally important. Humanitarian assistance can't replace them."

Operational update