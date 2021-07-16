Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks//Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A202607

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dylan LaMere

STATION: St. Albans                   

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 7/15/2021 1026 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brosseau Road Highgate, Vt

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Noah Bjornson

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a Domestic assault at the above address. Upon gathering witness and victims statements and further investigation it was determined Bjornson committed the offense of Domestic assault. . Bjornson was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Bjornson was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division on August 17th, 2021 at 1000 hours for the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2021 @ 1000 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

