St. Albans Barracks//Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A202607

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dylan LaMere

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

DATE/TIME: 7/15/2021 1026 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brosseau Road Highgate, Vt

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Noah Bjornson

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a Domestic assault at the above address. Upon gathering witness and victims statements and further investigation it was determined Bjornson committed the offense of Domestic assault. . Bjornson was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Bjornson was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division on August 17th, 2021 at 1000 hours for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2021 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.