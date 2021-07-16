St. Albans Barracks//Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A202607
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dylan LaMere
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802)524-5993
DATE/TIME: 7/15/2021 1026 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brosseau Road Highgate, Vt
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Noah Bjornson
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a Domestic assault at the above address. Upon gathering witness and victims statements and further investigation it was determined Bjornson committed the offense of Domestic assault. . Bjornson was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Bjornson was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division on August 17th, 2021 at 1000 hours for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.