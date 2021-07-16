Global Microbiome Cosmetics Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Key notable market participants include DSM, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Amore Pacific, L’Oreal, Esse, Bebe & Bella, Mother Dirt, Symbiome, Biophile, Osea, Marie Veroniquer, Aurelia Probiotic Skincare, First Aid Beauty, Algenist, Pacifica, LaFlore, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Ren Clean Skincare, Tula, ISH, AOBiome, Azitra, Inc., Evelo Biosciences, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, GALLINEE, MATRISYS BIOSCIENCE, Glowbiotics, Inc., Quorum Innovations, Siolta Therapeutics, Revlon, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Microbiome Cosmetics Market will grow with a CAGR value of around 7.5 percent over the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



Microbiome cosmetics are an advanced skincare products range that is enriched with various good bacteria and components which helps in elevating skin quality. Changing lifestyle and eating habits have resulted in a high impact on the skin internally and externally. Thus, the introduction of these skincare products enriched with components that makes the skin healthy internally and externally will induce market penetration.





Serums and face oil holds a promising future

Serums and face oils are gaining high popularity in recent years. Increasing consumer interest to purchase new and innovative products along with improved results are the major reasons to support adoption. Another major factor to increase sales of serums is their smooth texture and light weightiness. Increasing trends of neutral or nude makeup along with more focus on skin health will drive the sales in this segment.

Online distribution channel witnessing the fastest growth

The global microbiome cosmetic industry is observing high sales and expansion through the online distribution channel. Changing consumer buying behavior and increasing reliability on online sales platforms are the prime reasons to drive sales through this channel. Another noteworthy factor is the aftereffects of the Covid-19. Now, the consumers are more inclined and comfortable to purchase the product through the online sales channel.

The Asia Pacific dominated the consumption

The Asia Pacific microbiome cosmetics market dominated the global consumption and accounted for the largest share in the industry. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are key countries with maximum sales in the region. Increasing consumer affordability and willingness to pay for premium skincare products along with a high population ratio are major reasons to drive regional demand.

Partnership with the retail outlets and online store introduction is the prime strategies

Unilever, DSM, Amore Pacific, Johnson & Johnson, L’Oreal, Bebe & Bella, Esse, Mother Dirt, Biophile, Osea, Symbiome, Marie Veroniquer, First Aid Beauty, Algenist, Aurelia Probiotic Skincare, Pacifica, LaFlore, Ren Clean Skincare, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Tula, AOBiome, ISH, Azitra, Inc., Evelo Biosciences, Inc., GALLINEE, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Glowbiotics, Inc., Matrisys Bioscience, Quorum Innovations, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., and Revlon, Siolta Therapeutics are key notable industry participants

The global microbiome cosmetics company market share is partially fragmented and consolidated in nature. There is a high possibility of new market entrants with a diversified product portfolio. Existing players are focusing on increasing product visibility and sales through the different sales channels. The introduction of an exclusive online brand store is among the major trend witnessed during the covid-19 pandemic.





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Postbiotics





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Creams & moisturizer

Toner

Oil

Mist

Serum

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Hypermarket/supermarket

Exclusive brand store

Specialty stores

Online

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA





