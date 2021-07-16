(Video) Three-day Free Iran World Summit 2021 - Online Summit of Iranians From 50,000 Locations in 105 Countries
Maryam Rajavi: Installing Raisi as president is a sign of the regime’s final stage, fear of uprising, entrenchment, and intensified internal purge.
In her speech on the first day of the Summit, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said that [Khamenei’s] installing of Ebrahim Raisi, one of the perpetrators of the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners, marked the greatest defeat and disgrace in the clerical regime’s history. It was a hasty move towards purging and eliminating internal factions on the path to solidify power in the final phase of his rule. Only the regime’s fear of the uprisings and the supreme leader’s political demise can explain Raisi’s ascension, the henchman of the 1988 massacre.
Mrs. Rajavi added, our will and that of our people can be summed up in these three words: freedom, democracy, and equality. As far as the international community is concerned, we ask it to recognize the struggle of the Iranian people to overthrow this regime and recognize these three concepts.
We want to bring to justice the mullahs’ supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, his president, Ebrahim Raisi, his Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje’i, and others responsible for the 1988 massacre on charges of committing crimes against humanity and genocide.
We urge the UN Security Council to arrange for the international prosecution of Raisi and hold him accountable for crimes against humanity and prevent his presence at the next session of the UN General Assembly.
The mullahs' regime will never give up acquiring nuclear weapons, export terrorism, and warmongering in the region. Therefore, as the main threat to peace and security, it must be subjected to international sanctions under Chapter Seven of the UN Charter.
The NCRI President-elect noted that the clerical regime is in a deadlock: A henchman heads the Executive Branch; an executioner and a notorious torturer named Eje’i heads the Judiciary Branch, and a bloodthirsty mullah is at the helm of the entire regime. Indeed, the squad of cannibals is now complete.
The combination speaks for itself and hardly requires any other proof to indicate that the regime is in its final phase. Therefore, in the new era, the hostility and enmity between the Iranian regime and society will intensify more than ever before, just as the deposed Shah resorted to declaring martial law and appointing the military General Gholamreza Az’hari as Prime Minister but ended up with an outcome contrary to his expectations.
Mrs. Rajavi underscored: Our asset is the rebellion and revolt of the army of youths who took to the streets in November 2019. And our power comes from a nationwide network of Resistance Units who have been working all days of the year ceaselessly, and in the year 2020, they doubled the number of their activities and operations compared to the previous year to break the spell of repression.
She added: The Iranian Resistance defends with a clear plan the right to autonomy for all oppressed ethnic minorities within the framework of Iran's unity and territorial integrity and holds up the banner of just relations based on respect for independence, national sovereignty, and mutual interests with its neighbors and the world.
Simultaneous with the Summit, thousands of Iranians rallied in Berlin, and in 16 other capitals and cities, including Paris, Washington, London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Oslo, Vienna, Rome, and Geneva. The rallies connected live with the Summit.
In his speech, Secretary Pompeo said, “The theocratic regime is at its most precarious state since 1979, and its prospects of survival are openly questioned by regime insiders and challenged by a restive, freedom-loving nation. In short: very few people actually voted for Raisi... This election is heavily impacted by a series of major social upheavals, including 2017, 2018, and 2019 uprisings, whose main slogan was: ‘Hardliners, reformers, the game is over now,’ and ‘Death to the dictator.’
This shakes the very foundations of the regime in its entirety... They see the corrupt ruling theocracy as their true enemy and the first and foremost cause of the economic crises. One of the most dominant slogans in the recent uprisings has been, ‘Our enemy is right here; they lie when they say it is America.’" Secretary Pompeo added: "We must continue to support the Iranian people as they fight for a freer and more democratic Iran in any way that we can. In the end, the Iranian people will have a secular, democratic, non-nuclear Republic.”
"For almost 33 years, the world has forgotten 30,000 political prisoners the victims of the 1988 massacre,” said Janez Janša, Prime Minister of Slovenia. “This situation must change. The UN Commission of Inquiry is crucial to shedding light on the horrific 1988massacre. This is especially important given the fact that the next president of the regime will be Ebrahim Raisi, who Amnesty International accuses of crimes against humanity because of his role in this massacre.”
Sen. Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that Ebrahim Raisi "won a sham election after the regime cleared the field of any credible challenger in which a majority of eligible voters showed their disgust by refusing to participate, leading to the lowest voter turnout since 1979... It is a further indictment of his rule that he would not only endorse but tip the scales in favor of a man like Raisi becoming president of Iran. A man who is actively involved in the forcible disappearance and extrajudicial killing of thousands of Iranian dissidents in 1988. A man who Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard, recently said must be investigated for crimes against humanity.”
Senator Ted Cruz warned against the policy of appeasement towards the regime, stressing, "We are seeing the fruits of that appeasement in the forms of constant attacks by Iran and by its terrorist armies on American forces and our allies across the middle east." "I will continue leading the fight in the Senate to hold the Iranian regime accountable for their malign activities. And to return U.S. policy to one of maximum pressure until this evil and despotic regime finally collapses," he added.
Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader in the United States House of Representatives, said, "I’m happy to be with you today to stand in support of a free and democratic Iran. The oppressive regime in Tehran and its new president has a history of suppressing freedom of speech, supporting terrorism, and seeking nuclear weapons. I hope that the dark days of fear under the Supreme Leader will subside as Iran blossoms into a responsible democratic nation. Imagine it. A free Iran.”
In another part of today's Summit, amidst the most severe atmosphere of repression in Iran, video messages from more than 1,000 members of the MEK Resistance Units from inside Iran were displayed on large screens at the event, in which defiant youth stressed their readiness to overthrow the religious dictatorship.
The three-day Free Iran World Summit-2021 continued on its second day with the participation of 15 European, Canadian, and Australian parliamentary delegations, five former Arab officials, and eight Arab parliamentary delegations. In total, 70 dignitaries gave speeches.
The delegations stressed the solidarity of the peoples of their respective countries with the Iranian Resistance for freedom and people's sovereignty. They also expressed support for Mrs. Rajavi's 10 Point-Plan for the future of Iran, which calls for a democratic, peaceful, and non-nuclear republic based on separation of church and state and peaceful co-existence with its neighbors.
In her address, referring to the election farce, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi said, “Installing Raisi, the mass murderer of the 1988 massacre as president, and consolidating power within the regime is a combative and repressive configuration as fortification against the uprisings. It affords Khamenei the latitude and leeway he needs for the nuclear and missile programs. Raisi is the most obedient and submissive functionary precisely because he is the most brutal one. Raisi has no maneuvering room to distance himself from Khamenei. His hands are soaked with the blood of 30,000 political prisoners in Iran in the summer of 1988, more than 90 percent of whom were (PMOI/MEK). Of course, this is in addition to the thousands of executions he has ordered before and after that, during these 40 years.
Khamenei linked his and his regime’s fate to the nuclear program. Since 1991, the nuclear revelations of the Iranian Resistance have been more effective than all governments and international institutions in preventing the regime from acquiring the atomic bomb. The Western countries' interactions with the mullahs' regime have fed a vicious cycle of deception and appeasement.
That is to say, while the regime has been hiding its nuclear program by deceiving the world, the international community has been trying to stop or curb this project by granting concessions or by showing complacency. But the regime used the nuclear deal to revitalize and expand its atomic program. The result is that Khamenei is building a bomb and will not stop. Any agreement he signs to reduce these activities, and any promise he makes, are pure lies. Let's not forget that in the last 20 years, the regime has not announced any of its nuclear sites, or any of its secret activities related to the nuclear program, unless it had already been disclosed by the Iranian Resistance or other sources.
Therefore, on behalf of the Iranian people and their Resistance, I declare that any agreement that does not completely close down the regime's bomb-making, enrichment, and nuclear facilities, any agreement that does not oblige the clerical regime to withdraw the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Lebanon is unacceptable. Because peace and tranquility in the Middle East and the world will again be taken hostage and sacrificed.
Any agreement that does not oblige the mullahs to stop torturing and executing Iranians bears no legitimacy. Anything less, in any wrapping, is tantamount to caving into the mullahs' nuclear catastrophe. The mullahs only understand the language of firmness and strength. To prevent them from acquiring the atomic bomb, the six UN Security Council resolutions must be implemented again, the regime's enrichment must be stopped completely, nuclear sites must be closed, anywhere-anytime inspections must be launched, and the regime’s missile program must be brought to a halt. The UN Security Council must apply Chapter 7 of the UN Charter to the mullahs' regime in Iran.
Khamenei has concluded from the fall of the Iraqi and Libyan governments that access to an atomic bomb would guarantee his regime's survival. But when uprisings like the one in November 2019 erupt, the centrifuges at Natanz or Fordow will not save Khamenei regardless of their quantity or quality.
The Iranian people’s uprisings and the magnificent Army of Freedom will overthrow the mullahs’ religious fascism, whether it is nuclear-armed or not.
The third day of the Free Iran World Summit 2021, the Democratic Alternative of the March to Victory, was focused on the Iranian people's call for justice for the victims of the 1988 massacre of more than 30,000 political prisoners, 90% of whom were members and supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI).
In her address, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, referring to the reasons for Khamenei installing Ebrahim Raisi, the murderer of the MEK and the henchman of the 1988 massacre, said that in political terms, his ascension dashed the myth of moderation within the regime. It marked the failure of Western governments' policy of complacency toward religious fascism.
Now, they have handed over the executive branch to a mass murderer, the judiciary to a professional executioner, and the legislative branch to a club wielder who has openly declared: “I am one of the club wielders, and I am proud to have wielded the stick against Massoud Rajavi (the Leader of the Iranian Resistance) since 1979.” Truly, he is the embodiment of obscenity and wickedness. Indeed, if the religious dictatorship was not on the verge of demise, why would it need to put the squad of cannibals at the helm?
Emphasizing that more than 90% of the Iranian people boycotted the election masquerade, Mrs. Rajavi said that even statistics full of fraud by the regime acknowledge that 80% of the people in Tehran, 70% in Shiraz, and 58% in the whole country boycotted the sham election. The City Council elections were even more disastrous. In some cities, void ballots came in first. The voter turnout in Tabriz was only 1.5%. Yes, this regime represents only 1.5 percent of the population. The whole story is that the objective conditions for the regime’s overthrow are in place. As far as the Iranian people are concerned, they are, as always, redoubling their resolve to overthrow the religious dictatorship in the face of the regime's new repressive and aggressive posture.
Mrs. Rajavi added: As far as the international community is concerned, this is the litmus test of whether it will engage and deal with this genocidal regime or stand with the Iranian people. The United Nations must not allow Raisi to attend the next session of the General Assembly. Raisi is a criminal guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity in 1988. He is guilty because, as one of the regime's highest Judiciary officials during the last 40 years, he played a key role in the execution and murder of the Iranian people’s children. He is guilty because he is one of the leaders of a regime that killed 1,500 youths during the November 2019 uprising, which researchers say is three times higher. As Amnesty International's Secretary-General said, "That Ebrahim Raisi has risen to the presidency instead of being investigated for the crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance, and torture is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran."
Mrs. Rajavi noted: It was this Resistance that one day forced Khomeini to drink the poison chalice of ceasefire in the Iran-Iraq war. It was this Resistance that one day caught Ali Khamenei by exposing the regime's nuclear program. And it will be this Resistance that will one day pour the poison chalice of human rights down the throat of this religious dictatorship. This will undoubtedly become a reality.
Before addressing the third day of the Summit, Mrs. Rajavi visited the Khavaran Memorial, which was built in Ashraf 3, Albania, to honor the memory of the 30,000 martyred political prisoners during the summer of 1988 massacre, and paid tribute to those martyrs. These martyrs were executed based on Khomeini's fatwa and by Raisi and other ruling criminals because they refused to repent and remained steadfast in their beliefs and commitment to freedom. Many of them were buried in mass graves in Khavaran Cemetery. On behalf of the Iranian Resistance, Mrs. Rajavi vowed that the Iranian Resistance would continue its resistance until it succeeds in taking back Iran from the grip of the murderous ruling regime.
