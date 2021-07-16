Global Flexible Secondary Rechargeable Battery Market Will Reach USD 121.8 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Flexible Secondary Rechargeable Battery Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 35.8 Million in 2020 to reach USD 121.8 Million by 2026, at 22.5% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2019-2027. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are LG Chem Ltd., Apple Inc., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Blue Spark Technology, Enfucell Oy and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Flexible Secondary Rechargeable Battery Market by Technology (Thin-Film Li-Ion, Flexible Lithium Polymer, Printed Battery, Curved Battery, and Paper Battery) by Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Packaging, Transportation, Healthcare Sector, and Others): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

Global Flexible Secondary Rechargeable Battery Market: Overview

A flexible battery allows for flexibility and portability in electrical devices. The product's longevity, efficiency, and weight all improve when regular batteries are replaced with flexible batteries. These are used in smart cards, flexible screens, wearable electronics, and novel packaging. Flexible batteries offer a number of benefits, including environmental friendliness and convenience of use.

Industry Major Market Players

LG Chem Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Blue Spark Technology

Enfucell Oy

Ultralife Corporation

NEC Energy Solutions Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Flexible Secondary Rechargeable Battery Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Flexible Secondary Rechargeable Battery Market?

What are the top companies operative in the Flexible Secondary Rechargeable Battery Market?

What segments are covered in the Flexible Secondary Rechargeable Battery Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Flexible Secondary Rechargeable Battery Market?

Global Flexible Secondary Rechargeable Battery Market: Market Dynamics, Growth Factors and Opportunities Analysis

The global flexible secondary rechargeable battery market is being propelled owing to the demand for thin and flexible batteries in electronic devices, as well as the ongoing shrinking of electronic products. Furthermore, huge firms are expanding their research and development activities, are promoting growth. However, high investment needs and a lack of proper rules for the development of flexible batteries have impeded the market's growth. Wearable electronics and the development of thin and flexible batteries in the Internet of Things are expected to generate market growth.

The flexible rechargeable battery market may be classified into thin-film li-ion, flexible lithium polymer, printed battery, curved battery, and paper battery based on the technology utilized in flexible secondary rechargeable batteries. The thin film Li-Ion battery segment held the largest market share in the global flexible secondary rechargeable battery market. The use of thin-film batteries in a variety of quickly emerging applications such as smartwatches, smartphones, and fitness bands, among others, is one of the primary reasons for these segments' dominance. The flexible rechargeable battery market can be divided into different categories based on the application including consumer electronics, smart packaging, transportation, healthcare sector, and others. The consumer electronics sector is predicted to maintain its dominance over the projection period of 2021-2026. The demand for IoT and wearable devices is expected to drive this segment's growth in upcoming years.

Flexible Secondary Rechargeable Battery Market: Segmentation

Flexible Secondary Rechargeable Battery Market: Regional Analysis

In the Asia Pacific, consumer electronics, notably smartphones and laptops, have a bright future. As a result, increased demand for wearable devices and technological developments in developing nations such as China, India, and Japan, among others, are likely to drive the market in this region throughout the forecast period.

In addition, the flexible secondary rechargeable market in the United States is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period, owing to increased demand for smart packaging in RFID and anti-theft tags, which pushes up demand for flexible batteries. Additionally, increasing the usage of flexible batteries in smart packaging increases operational efficiency, eliminates errors, and saves money. As a result, rising demand for smart packaging and wearable gadgets is likely to drive market growth in North America and the Asia Pacific, respectively.

This report segments the flexible secondary rechargeable market as follows:

Flexible Secondary Rechargeable Market: By Technology Segmentation Analysis:

Thin-Film Li-Ion

Flexible Lithium Polymer

Printed Battery

Curved Battery

Paper Battery

Flexible Secondary Rechargeable Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Smart Packaging

Transportation

Healthcare Sector

Others

