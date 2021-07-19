Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 189 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,954 in the last 365 days.

Securiteam Awarded Contract for Securing One of the Leading Cancer Hospitals in the US

Securiteam, one of the premier providers of security and technology solutions, has been awarded a contract for one of the nation’s top hospitals'

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Securiteam announced today that it has been awarded the security contract for one of the largest hospital projects in the country.

"We are very excited to be selected for this contract," said Rob Cirillo, CEO, and Spokesperson for Securiteam. "We will be installing their intercom system, surveillance, and access control along with other security. We have worked with them at other locations for several years and have been handling their electronic security there as well."

Under the contract, Securiteam will play a major role in the new expansion hospital. The multi-million dollar project comes not a moment too soon. Over the next 10 years, there is an anticipated 65 percent increase in patient volumes and a 33 percent increase in cancer surgeries. The 34-year-old hospital has been maxed out under today's demands with no space to grow.

Securiteam is an advanced security, technology, and surveillance company that has installed highly sophisticated custom surveillance and video analytics in airports and secure ports of calls and stadiums. Securiteam, Cirillo said, deploys virtual security guard systems for multifamily apartment buildings, complexes, developments, and more. The company also provides integrated surveillance and access control for hospitals, that feature facial recognition software that can follow individuals around the entire hospital and alert security if the person is somewhere he or she doesn't belong.

Cirillo explained that Securiteam’s position as a single-source provider of Integrated Surveillance Systems, Access Control, and sophisticated Unified Communications Systems enabled them to secure such a large project.

For more information, please visit securiteam.us/blog and securiteam.us/about-us/history.

###

About Securiteam

Securiteam is the Tampa area’s premier business security systems and technology solutions provider. Trusted by top businesses throughout the region, we design, install, and maintain a wide array of cutting-edge solutions ranging from simple access cards and FOB systems to comprehensive virtual security guard systems.


Contact Details:

13745 N. Nebraska Ave.
Tampa, FL 33613
United States

Rob Cirillo
Securiteam
+1 813-909-7775
email us here

You just read:

Securiteam Awarded Contract for Securing One of the Leading Cancer Hospitals in the US

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.