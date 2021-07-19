Securiteam Awarded Contract for Securing One of the Leading Cancer Hospitals in the US

Securiteam, one of the premier providers of security and technology solutions, has been awarded a contract for one of the nation’s top hospitals'

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Securiteam announced today that it has been awarded the security contract for one of the largest hospital projects in the country.

"We are very excited to be selected for this contract," said Rob Cirillo, CEO, and Spokesperson for Securiteam. "We will be installing their intercom system, surveillance, and access control along with other security. We have worked with them at other locations for several years and have been handling their electronic security there as well."

Under the contract, Securiteam will play a major role in the new expansion hospital. The multi-million dollar project comes not a moment too soon. Over the next 10 years, there is an anticipated 65 percent increase in patient volumes and a 33 percent increase in cancer surgeries. The 34-year-old hospital has been maxed out under today's demands with no space to grow.

Securiteam is an advanced security, technology, and surveillance company that has installed highly sophisticated custom surveillance and video analytics in airports and secure ports of calls and stadiums. Securiteam, Cirillo said, deploys virtual security guard systems for multifamily apartment buildings, complexes, developments, and more. The company also provides integrated surveillance and access control for hospitals, that feature facial recognition software that can follow individuals around the entire hospital and alert security if the person is somewhere he or she doesn't belong.

Cirillo explained that Securiteam’s position as a single-source provider of Integrated Surveillance Systems, Access Control, and sophisticated Unified Communications Systems enabled them to secure such a large project.

