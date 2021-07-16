PCOS Treatment Market Trends Include The Use Of Laparoscopic Ovarian Drilling For Largely Increased Chances Of Ovulation

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laparoscopic ovarian drilling is a major trend driving the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market. Laparoscopic ovarian drilling is a surgical treatment performed by the doctors in critical conditions that can cause ovulation in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Ovarian drilling is often used by women with PCOS who often do not ovulate despite having attempted weight loss and use of fertility drugs. According to the study published in 2019 by the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics in major hospitals in France, after laparoscopic drilling, 47.4% (137 patients) had pregnancy and 51.8% (71 patients) of these were spontaneous. 16.6% (48 patients) women had at least two pregnancies after drilling and 56.3% (27 patients) of these were spontaneous. 33 women received second drillings. Of these, 57.6% (19 patients) achieved at least one pregnancy, within this 52.6% (10 patients) were spontaneous.

The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market size is expected to grow from $3.67 billion in 2020 to $3.96 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market is expected to reach $4.76 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

Major players in the PCOS treatment market are Bristol-Myer Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Abbott and Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

In July 2019, Eurolife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai based company, manufactures and distributes an exclusive portfolio of healthcare formulations, intravenous infusions, ophthalmic, sterilized water for injections, nebules, tablets, capsules, ointment & creams, acquired Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a multinational pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded human pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients. This acquisition helped the company to tap and service its European and the US markets for intravenous infusions in a better way.

TBRC’s polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market report is segmented by drug type into oral contraceptives, ornithine decarboxylase inhibitors, insulin-sensitizing agents, anti-depressants, diuretics, aromatase inhibitors. The polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market is also segmented by surgery type into ovarian wedge resection and laparoscopic ovarian drilling, and by end user into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, gynecology centers, feminist health centers.

