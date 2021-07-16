Increased Strategic Partnerships In The Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Industry To Increase Capabilities

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturers of neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics are undergoing various strategic partnerships with government and non-government organizations to discover and develop therapeutics for a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The companies in the neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market are also increasing their collaboration with other players in the market in order to increase their capabilities for research and development activities in order to develop new and more effective therapeutic solutions to treat neurodegenerative disorders. For instance, from October 2019, Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a USA based biotechnology company and Lonza, a global supplier of pharma & Biotech and specialty ingredients based in Switzerland, collaborated to develop and manufacture gene therapy programs for patients of neurodegenerative diseases. Similarly, Abbevie, a USA based biopharmaceutical company and Voyager Therapeutics, a clinical stage gene therapy company based in USA, underwent a global strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and other tau-related (a protein) neurodegenerative diseases.

In January 2020, Biogen Inc., an America Biotechnology company acquired a novel clinical stage asset, PF-05251749 alongwith the applications from Pfizer for $75 million. The acquisition of the asset is expected to strengthen Biogen’s existing pipeline of potential disease-modifying therapies in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases since PF-05251749 is a CNS- penetrant regulator that has the potential to treat behavioral and neurological symptoms across various psychiatric and neurological diseases. Pfizer Inc., is a multinational pharmaceutical company based in the USA.

Major players in the neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market are Biogen, Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical, UCB, Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lundeck A/S and Boehringer Ingeiheim International GmbH.

The global neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market is expected to grow from $14.08 billion in 2020 to $15.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The neurodegenerative disease treatment market is expected to reach $20.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented by indication type into Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Huntington disease, other indications. It is also segmented by drug type into n- methyl- d- aspartate receptor, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, dopamine inhibitors, others and by distribution into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy.

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market overview, forecast neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market size and growth for the whole market, neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market segments, and geographies, neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market trends, neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

