Transplant Diagnostics Market Growth Is Due To Rising Prevalence Of Acute Diseases

Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising incidents of acute diseases are leading to an increase in organ failure rates, thus increasing the demand for transplant procedures driving the organ transplant diagnostics market. Organ transplant is a complex process and the success of the procedure depends on the acceptance of the donor's organ by the recipient's body system. In order to check whether the organ transplant can be successful, transplant diagnostic tests are performed. According to US department of health and human service in the year 2019, 39,718 transplants were performed. Moreover, according to HRSA, more than 113,000 people are in the waiting list for organ transplant in 2019. According to Health Resources and Services Administration, as of 2019, every 10 minute a person is being added to this waiting list for organ transplants. This high demand for diagnostic tests is driving the transplant diagnostics market.

The transplant diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented by type into reagent & consumables, instrument, software & services. It is also segmented by transplant type into solid organ, stem cell; by end user into hospitals and transplant centers, research laboratories & transplant centers, commercial service providers; by technology into non molecular assay, molecular assay; by organ into kidney, liver, heart, lung, pancreas.

The global transplant diagnostics market size is expected to grow from $0.73 billion in 2020 to $0.8 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach $1.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Major players in the transplant diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG., Abbott Laboratories, Inc. and Qiagen N.V.

