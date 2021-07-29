rfxcel to Work with Hypera Pharma to Ensure Compliance with SNCM Traceability Requirements
EINPresswire.com/ -- rfxcel, part of Antares Vision Group and a global leader in digital supply chain traceability solutions, today announced it had signed a contract with Hypera Pharma, the largest pharmaceutical company in Brazil, to ensure it complies with traceability requirements in the country’s National System for the Control of Medicines (SNCM).
Hypera Pharma’s objective is to adapt its internal processes to the SNCM, due to take full effect in 2022 but whose first adjustments came into force at the end of 2020. The company owns a several brands in the over-the-counter medications segment, including Maracujina, Benegrip, Engov, and Epocler, and expects sales of R$5.9 billion in 2021.
rfxcel’s technology will help Hypera Pharma trace drugs in its supply chain, control internal systems integrations and external connections with business partners, and help to generate compliance reports for regulatory bodies, including the Brazil National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA).
The compliance reports will contain all information about every drug transaction and their path along the supply chain, from the factory to the final destination at retail pharmacies and hospitals.
Founded in 2003, rfxcel has implemented 1,000 similar traceability solutions for more than 250 customers in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and consumer goods industries. It expanded to the Brazilian market in 2018.
In May 2021, the company was bought by Antares Vision Group, a leading global provider of intelligent track and trace, inspection, and smart data management solutions for the life sciences and food and beverage sectors.
About rfxcel
rfxcel, part of Antares Vision Group, provides leading-edge software solutions to help companies build and manage their digital supply chain, lower costs, and protect their products and brand reputations. Blue-chip organizations in the life sciences (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), food and beverage, worldwide government, and consumer goods industries trust rfxcel’s signature Traceability System (rTS) to power end-to-end supply chain solutions in key areas such as track and trace, environmental monitoring, regulatory compliance, serialization, and visibility. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in the United States and has offices in the United Kingdom, the EU, Latin America, Russia, India, Japan, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.
About Antares Vision Group
Listed since April 2019 on the Italian Stock Exchange in the AIM Market, and from 14 May 2021 on Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) STAR segment, the Antares Vision Group guarantees protection of products, people and brands through inspection systems for quality control, Track & Trace solutions for anti-counterfeiting and supply chain transparency, smart data management tools for maximized efficiency and digitalization of the supply chain, from raw materials to the final consumer. The Antares Vision Group is active in the pharmaceutical market and in Life Science in general (biomedical devices and hospitals), in beverage, food, cosmetic and in consumer-packaged goods. The Group reaches over 60 countries in the World with complete and flexible solutions, hardware, and software, with related services and counts 7 production facilities in Italy (Brescia, Parma, Piacenza, Latina, Padua and Vicenza), 22 foreign subsidiaries (Germany [2], France [2], USA [5], Brazil [2], United Kingdom [2], India, Russia [3], Hong Kong, China, Ireland, Croatia and Serbia), 3 Innovation and Research Centers (Italy) and a worldwide network of more than 40 partners. Thanks to the twenty years of experience in vision technologies of the two founding partners, the Antares Vision Group is the supplier of 10 out of 20 leading pharmaceutical companies in the world, with more than 25.000 inspection systems, that ensure everyday product safety and quality, 6.500 quality controls and more than 3.500 serialization modules on lines installed all over the. With the aim of continuing and supporting the growth and development strategy, during 2019 participation agreements were finalized with T2 Software, a Brazilian company specialized in smart data management solutions, and Orobix, an Italian company leader in artificial intelligence services, as well as the acquisition of 100% of FT System, leader in control and inspection in the beverage sector. In 2020, Antares Vision acquired 82.83% of Tradeticity, a Croatian company specialized in software management of traceability and serialization processes, 100% of Convel, an Italian company specialized in automated inspection machines for the pharmaceutical industry, the assets of Adents High Tech International, a French company specialized in software for serialization and traceability, 100% of Applied Vision, a global leader in inspection systems for glass and metal containers in food beverage. In March 2021, Antares Vision acquired 100% of rfxcel Corporation, specialized in software solutions for digitalization and supply chain transparency based in the U.S., and 100% of Pen-Tec and Tecnel, through FT System, increasing specialization in Food & Beverage inspection sector. In 2019 Emidio Zorzella and Massimo Bonardi won the Ernst & Young “Entrepreneur of the Year” award for innovation.
