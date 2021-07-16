The Robot Garage offers virtual classes

Jonathan and Sarah Jacobs, Owbers The Robot Garage Camp The Robot Garage

We're inspiring the innovators of tomorrow with fun, hands-on robotics and engineering experiences. Take your child's love of LEGO® To the Next Level

“We believe that every child has the potential to improve the world if we nurture their self-esteem, creativity and problem-solving skills.” — Sarah Jacobs, Founder, The Robot Garage

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, children’s worlds became a lot smaller as schools closed, activities were canceled, and days were spent confined to their homes.

Jonathan and Sarah Jacobs of Franklin, Mich., founders of The Robot Garage, knew that the pandemic was causing devastating impacts to kids’ social, emotional and educational growth. So, they made it their priority to expand children’s worlds by offering them creative outlets in the midst of the global health crisis.

The husband-and-wife duo offered a kit subscription service where, each month, families would receive a box, delivered to their homes, with the materials to design LEGO® projects, robots and games. The Robot Garage also hosted virtual engineering, robotics and programming classes to kids and teens ages 4 to 12. The Summer of 2021 is bring back in-person summer camps at the two Michigan locations from mid-July to August 27 for various age groups.

Self-paced LEGO Robotics classes with three new robots to build and program each month. These guided video classes walk students through building and coding, step-by-step, and enable them to learn at their own pace. New classes will be made available each month with different projects and assignments to tackle. Classes begin at the start of every month.

Now, as restrictions are being lifted, The Robot Garage is reopening their doors to host an in-person summer camp at their locations in Birmingham and Rochester Hills, Michigan, but what that means is those who can not be in person still have so many virtual options.

The Robot Garage is also continuing to offer subscriptions and virtual classes. Registration is now open for online Scratch game design classes – three hours of guided videos which walk students step-by-step through video game design and general programming, enabling them to learn at their own pace. They’re also offering Robot Academy Jr. for students in first through third grade where they will be mailed the LEGO® Technic parts to build and code three new robots each month, along with guided videos with all the instructions kids need to succeed.

The Jacobs family founded The Robot Garage in 2011, and their programs annually serve more than 7,000 children. “We have high expectations for ourselves and great dreams for the people we serve. We believe that by providing a place to ‘Imagine, Design, and Build,’ there is no telling who, from our own communities, will invent the things that will improve our lives in the future,” said Sarah.

The Robot Garage is located at 637 S Eton St, Birmingham and 1659 W Hamlin Road Suite F, Rochester Hills.

To sign up for subscription services and to learn more, visit ww.therobotgarage.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheRobotGarage and Instagram www.instagram.com/therobotgarage/

