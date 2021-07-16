Tech Advisors named to Channel Futures' MSP 501 list - prestigious Tech Industry ranking

Konrad Martin, CEO of Tech Advisors

Medfield, MA tech firm identifies industry’s best-in-class business growing via recurring revenue and innovation

MEDFIELD, MA, USA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Advisors, a leading technology solution provider for small to mid-sized businesses, founded by CPAs, has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Tech Advisors was ranked at #199.

Tech Advisors has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

“We’re honored to be included among this distinguished list of managed service providers, and look forward to continuing to climb the rankings in future years, as we continue to expand our services in ways that enable our clients to work more efficiently and more safely,” said Konrad Martin, CEO and co-founder of Tech Advisors.

This year’s list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the MSP Summit held Nov. 1-2 in Las Vegas as part of the Channel Partners Conf. & Expo.

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid work forces.

“The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels. “Coordinated by Channel Futures MSP 501 editor Allison Francis, this year’s list was clearly one of the best ever on record.”

“Vendors that are aligned with the Channel Futures MSP 501 are driving a new wave of innovation in the industry. Through their partnerships they are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2021 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector.”



About Tech Advisors

Since 2005, Tech Advisors (www.tech-adv.com) has answered the technology needs of greater Boston and beyond. A complete technology solution provider, Tech Advisors (formerly known as techKnowledge Advisors) is 100% committed to seeing that business owners have the most reliable, professional IT service. The firm, a family business, specializes in providing IT solutions to growing Massachusetts businesses across a wide range of industries. Tech Advisors offers a full range of services for businesses including an all-inclusive monthly price, Cloud Services, onsite management, project work, Compliance reports, 24-hour/365-day Help Desk Support, data backup and recovery, e-mail/spam protection, and more. The firm is a 2016 recipient of the Boston Business Journal “Fast 50” award, as well as a 2015 recipient of the Boston Business Journal “Pacesetters” award, placing the company in the top 70 of the region’s fastest growing businesses. Tech Advisors maintains offices at 266 Main Street, Suite 15, Medfield, MA. For additional information please visit their website at www.tech-adv.com, email info@tech-adv.com, or call (508) 359-4028.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry, Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; We are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.