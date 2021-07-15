Industry Leader, iCRYO Adds Two Add Elite Services to Enhance Their Franchise Model

iCRYO adds Zerobody Dry Floatation and Photobiomodulation (PBM Therapy) to their list of health and wellness services.

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Texas, United States, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCRYO, once was explicitly known for whole-body Cryotherapy, has expanded its list of services over the years to include infrared saunas, compression therapy, body sculpting, and more. The ever-growing brand has shown expansion through the 150 current locations that are in development and now by adding two new health and wellness services to their menu. iCRYO is now introducing Zerobody Dry Floatation Therapy and Photobiomodulation (PBM Therapy) to many of their open locations.



"Light is Life! That's the phrase that comes to mind when I think of and look at the research behind photobiomodulation, otherwise known as PBM Therapy. We've been excited to add PBM Therapy to our service offering for a few years now. The science has been there, but the awareness wasn't. People are now researching and understanding PBM more than ever, and it made perfect sense to now have this as a service offering to our Guests," said iCRYO Co-Founder and COO, Kyle Jones.

Zerobody

Floatation is a method of regenerating the body and mind. Its benefits cover different aspects of our daily life, from the treatment of insomnia to chronic pain, from cognitive enhancement to athletic recovery after injury.

While floating, some specific brain areas are activated, stimulating a physiological response opposite to stress, improving mental performances. Meanwhile, the absence of points of contact has a beneficial effect on the body. The benefits of Zerobody include muscle and joint pain relief, spinal tension release, improved blood circulation, stress and anxiety killer, reduces insomnia, and more.

Photobiomodulation (PBM Therapy)

Photobiomodulation Therapy (PBM Therapy) is the absorption of very specific parameters of light to tissues that are sick, injured, or degenerating, resulting in an accelerated rate and quality of tissue repair and reduced pain. It is non-invasive, non-toxic, and has no negative side effects.

PBM has been shown to possess superior healing and pain-relieving effects compared to other electrotherapeutic therapies for example ultrasound. This is especially true in connection with chronic ailments and in the early stages of an acute injury. PBM is a non-invasive and drug-free method of treatment for muscles, tendons, ligaments, connective tissue, bones, nerves, and skin.

Jones continued, "Relaxing is challenging as we live in a fast-paced world. Most people are focused on the physical recovery of the body and not enough on mental recovery. The Zerobody Dry Float Bed allowed us to provide a scientifically proven modality that genuinely gave a cognitive recovery as a possible benefit without the inconvenience of doing a wet float.

We strive always to ensure we are paying attention to efficacy in the services we offer and the convenience and price at which we offer it inside our Centers. We've taken the iCRYO franchise opportunity and business model to a much higher level in terms of the franchise opportunity and Guest experience."

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy, iV Infusions, and additional wellness services to the communities they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services in your area. Its mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com. Connect / Follow iCRYO: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Attachments

Media Company: Revolving Mind Media, Media Name: Nick Marino Jr, Media Phone: (469) 708-5139, Media Email: nmarino@revolvingmindmedia.com, Media URL: www.revolvingmindmedia.com