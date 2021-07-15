Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,814 in the last 365 days.

No-contact advisories lifted for Illahee State Park and Lions Field in Kitsap County

Green sign on a beach indicating that water recreation is safe.

On 7/14/2021, Kitsap Public Health District lifted the no-contact advisories for Illahee State Park and Lions Field. Sampling has revealed that bacteria levels are now safe for water contact.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend showering after swimming and washing hands before eating if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by checking the BEACH Program swimming map, following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Facebook, or joining our listserv.

For more information

Laura Hermanson, our BEACH program manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions. For media inquiries contact Jimmy Norris in communications at 360-480-5722.

You just read:

No-contact advisories lifted for Illahee State Park and Lions Field in Kitsap County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.