No-contact advisories lifted for Illahee State Park and Lions Field in Kitsap County

On 7/14/2021, Kitsap Public Health District lifted the no-contact advisories for Illahee State Park and Lions Field. Sampling has revealed that bacteria levels are now safe for water contact.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend showering after swimming and washing hands before eating if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by checking the BEACH Program swimming map, following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Facebook, or joining our listserv.

For more information

Laura Hermanson, our BEACH program manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions. For media inquiries contact Jimmy Norris in communications at 360-480-5722.