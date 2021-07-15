Hitlab Partners with Sri Lankan Entertainer Wasantha Dukgannarala on Roll Out of The Digital Emerging Artist Showcase
New artist discovery platform garnering global mass appeal and VIP support
“We are delighted to have this amazing man (Wasantha Dukgannarala) as a partner for this part of the roll out of the DEAS.”COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HITLAB Inc., the global digital media and entertainment company based in Canada is taking the Sri Lankan music scene by storm with the announcement of an exclusive partnership with one of the country’s most dynamic and versatile entertainers – actor/author/ television host and personality – the multi-talented Mr. Wasantha Dukgannarala, popularly known as Dukaa.
— Michel Zgarka, President & CEO, Hitlab Inc.
Mr. Dukgannarala is a highly respected lyricist with a catalog of over 500 songs to his credit, and more than a dozen hits ranging from Classical Pop, R&B, and Blues, and he was instrumental in introducing Hip-Hop to Sri Lanka.
HITLAB is hoping to harness the power of this newly minted partnership with Mr. Dukgannarala and his team at musichits.lk , to create excitement and anticipation, as the company prepares to roll out the Digital Emerging Artist Showcase with its proprietary AI technology in Southeast Asia, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
The company has been partnering with important organizations and has engaged the support of well-known celebrities with powerful name recognition in each region, as they methodically introduce the DEAS platform around the world.
Mr. Dukgannarala has expressed his passion for this project and Michel Zgarka, President and CEO of Hitlab has been thrilled to welcome Dukaa on-board. “We are delighted to have this amazing man as a partner for this part of the roll out of the DEAS. With his support our artist discovery platform is bound to be a success, not only in Sri Lanka but in other parts of Asia and Southeast Asia where the Showcase is being introduced,” he said.
For more information on the DEAS visit, www.deas.hitlab.com.
For more information on Hitlab visit, www.hitlab.com.
# # #
HITLAB Inc. is a global digital media & entertainment company that is revolutionizing the way cultural content is discovered, produced, and consumed by using technology to engage consumers and create strong interactions between consumers and brands. DEAS (Digital Emerging Artist Showcase) is HITLAB’s patented technology in analyzing the DNA©®™ of music and identifying emerging artists through the use of AI. The company has a growing list of well-established global and national relationships with creative professionals, record companies, publishers, executives, producers, managers, media outlets, venues, and promoters.
DEAS artist discovery showcase