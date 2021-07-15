$1.6 million available in local grants for emerald ash borer management (published July 15, 2021)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages local governments and Tribal nations to apply for grants to help manage and reduce the impacts of emerald ash borer (EAB). The preparing for EAB grants program application period is open through Monday, Aug. 9.

Tribal nations and all local units of government in Minnesota, including cities, counties, regional authorities, joint powers boards, towns, and parks and recreation boards in cities of the first class (more than 100,000 residents) are eligible to apply.

With $1.6 million in total funding available, applicants can request a maximum of $100,000 (there is no minimum). Applicants must also include a 25% match of the total project funds.

Emma Schultz, DNR community forest project specialist, said EAB is a statewide threat, even in areas where it hasn’t yet been discovered.

“Every Minnesota community, government and Tribal nation has its own needs in the ongoing fight against EAB,” she said. “Whether it’s continuing the diversification and climate resiliency of an urban forest, or taking the first steps in inventorying trees and developing management plans, these grants are designed to meet communities’ needs.”

Grant-eligible activities include removing ash trees and replanting new trees on public land, conducting public tree inventories, and developing management plans. Priority will be given to projects that manage ash for EAB, including those that address significant public safety concerns stemming from dead and dying ash trees and those that benefit underserved populations and areas of concern for environmental justice.

Preparing for EAB grant program details: