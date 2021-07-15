Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1600 Block of P Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:45 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect then snatched the victim’s property and attempted to flee the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 36 year-old Charles Curtis, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).