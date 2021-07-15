Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,836 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1600 Block of P Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 7:45 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect then snatched the victim’s property and attempted to flee the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 36 year-old Charles Curtis, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1600 Block of P Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.