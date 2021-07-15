Upstate New York Pre Med Student Becomes Internet Sensation and Business Mogul
Noah Mujalli on his internet/TV/Business successesALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noah Mujalli is a Premed student at The University of San Francisco who got his start as an American-born actor at age 18 on reality TV in Albany, New York. Since his roles on HBO and Amazon Prime television series, he began to share his passion for streetwear fashion on social media. After becoming an internet sensation as a fashion influencer, Noah is launching his upcoming streetwear clothing line to his followers called "Common Standards” on July 19th, 2021.
In 2020, Noah has been proclaimed as an actor after appearing on the reality TV show, The Real Estate Commission in Albany, New York during his freshman year of college as a premed student at The University of San Francisco. After appearing on The Real Estate Commission Reality TV Show, Noah had developed several business ventures around his TV success. Noah Mujalli’s Pre Med work ethic has allowed him to venture onto social media and share his passion for streetwear fashion which he boasts over 400,000 likes across platforms like Instagram and TikTok.
While in school, Noah Mujalli spent his time becoming a successful model and actor for many TV shows and ad campaigns on social media including Macy’s, Gap, Mayfair, LiquidIV, and Target. Since January 2021, Noah has made substantial revenue from his social media ventures and is investing the funds towards his upcoming clothing line called “Common Standards”. Noah Mujalli’s clothing line is set to release on July 19th, 2021.
The Actor/Business mogul emphasizes his excitement for his upcoming streetwear clothing line “I can’t wait until the line is completely finished! I have worked hard on the designs and plan on donating a portion of the proceeds to a charity, and that is what encourages my dedication in developing this line.” - Noah Mujalli
About Noah Mujalli: Noah Mujalli has a starring role in the Amazon Prime television series, The Real Estate Commission as well as an upcoming HBO television series. As a fashion influencer, Noah has gained a combined 16k followers, 400k likes, and 1 Million+ views on Instagram and TikTok. Noah Mujalli has been announced as the 5th influencer in The Top 20 Men’s Streetwear Minimalist on Instagram.
Be one of the first to have an exclusive shopping experience at Noah Mujalli’s clothing line.
For updates on Noah Mujalli follow his Instagram and visit his website at http://www.noahmujalli.com/
