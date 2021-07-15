New Hardware On The Block: WisBlock Ushers In 14 New Modules
RAKwireless expands the suite of WisBlock products with 14 new modulesSHENZHEN, CHINA, CHINA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAKwireless has launched 14 new WisBlock modules this week redefining what it means to Click, Code and Connect. The new collection expands horizons as it delivers more options to develop IoT solutions like never before.
“We are thrilled to announce the introduction of 14 new modules to the WisBlock suite. From gas and rain monitors to sophisticated ambient light sensors, this new line of products is aimed to empower builders from all walks of life to seamlessly create technology that will change the future." says WisBlock Product Manager, Bernd.
One of RAK’s most popular and comprehensive product lines, WisBlock’s modular setup makes it a powerful and versatile system perfect for building IoT projects from scratch or complementing existing IoT solutions to integrate new features.
Meet the 14 new WisBlock modules and some sample use cases below:
RAK12002 RTC Module
Using the accurate RV-3028-C7 RTC chip from Micro Crystal and its power backup, this module keeps counting the seconds even if you unplug the USB cable and remove the battery from your WisBlock solution.
With the RAK12002, you can create LPWAN packets that have a time-stamp, or use the RTC to wake up your solution at defined times every day.
RAK19005 Sensor Extension Cable
The new RAK19005 flexible sensor extension cable helps you use modules like the RAK1903 ambient light sensor after mounting your WisBlock solution into an enclosure. One side fits into Slot A, B, C, or D of the WisBlock Baseboard and the other side connects to any of RAK’s small (10x10mm) modules with a 24-pin connector.
RAK15002 SD Card Module
Collect sensor data, store it safely in your WisBlock solution, and examine the results after an extended time of data collection in the lab with the RAK15002! You can add up to 256GB of removable storage capacity to your WisBlock solution. The module is compatible with standard micro-SD cards.
RAK12004 MQ2 Gas Sensor
Build a gas and smoke detection WisBlock solution for potential gas leaks with the new MQ2 sensor-based RAK12004. It can detect propane and other gas concentrations in the air and the WisBlock Core module can report the levels over LPWAN, BLE, or WiFi to keep you informed.
RAK12005 Rain Sensor
Ever forget your drying laundry in the backyard and then it suddenly started to rain? With the RAK12005 rain sensor, you can send yourself a notification and rescue your laundry from getting soaked again.
The RAK12005 WisBlock module comes with the RAK12030 sensor board that connects to your WisBlock with a long cable so it doesn’t get wet.
RAK14001 RGB LED Module
Create endless color combinations with the RAK14001 RGB module, giving you the option to create a simple status feedback interface with just one LED. Or, if you’re in party mode, liven up the room and combine it with our RAK18000 stereo microphone, and control the lights based on the music.
RAK13003 IO Expansion Module
Add 16 additional digital IO’s to your module portfolio. Each IO can be configured as input or output independently and you can set up an interrupt to get alerted if an input changes its status. All IOs can be easily accessed with the pin-headers which are using 2.54mm pitch.
RAK13001 Relay IO module
Handle peripheral components that are not compatible with the 3.3V power supply system of the WisBlock products with the RAK13001. The relay on this module can switch external power up to 110V safely. And the opto-coupled input on the module allows you to read signals up to 24V DC.
RAK13004 PWM Expansion Module
Some of the GPIOs on the WisBlock Core modules already support PWM, but sometimes you need more than that. Use the RAK13004 module and control up to 16 LEDs individually with PWM signals. You can use the PWM outputs as well for other purposes supporting up to 10mA per output.
RAK13002 IO Module
The idea for this module was brought via feedback from RAKstar WisBlock users. The RAK13002 gives access to all WisBlock GPIOs, I2C/SPI buses, and the two UART ports on four rows of pin headers. Easy to use, easy to access.
RAK19006 Wireless Charger
Recharge the battery of your WisBlock solution without opening the IP64 watertight enclosure with the RAK19006 Wireless Charger module. Place the charging coil at a thin part of your enclosure, put your solution on a QI compatible charger pad, and recharge your battery without opening the enclosure or plugging in any cables.
RAK14002 3-channel Touchpad Module
The RAK14002 3-channel touchpad module provides simple user interface without mechanical buttons. It does not only support three individual capacitive buttons but can as well detect if the finger is sliding left or right over all three buttons. It can also detect long-press events where you define the time the user has to keep their finger on a button.
RAK17000 Motor Control Module
Eager to build a robot or an autonomous driving car with WisBlock? To give you a start to this adventure, the RAK17000 motor control module can control one stepper motor or two DC motors. It offers an external supply of up to 12V to power the motors, while the 3.3V part of the WisBlock controls is.
RAK13005 LIN module
Implement a cheap but secure single wire serial communication in your WisBlock Solution. The LIN bus system is a communication system that is used in vehicles and industrial environments. It is based on a single controlling end device with multiple sensors and actuators concept and supports speeds up to 20 kbit/s.
