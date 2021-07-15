Japan Cleanroom Gloves Market to Grow by a CAGR of 11.94% throughout 2019 – 2025; Increasing Vaccination Drives to Curb the Spread of COVID-19 are Creating Opportunities for the Market Growth

Key Companies Covered in the Japan Cleanroom Gloves Market Research Report Are Ansell Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, 3M Company, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Cardinal Health, Inc, Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Top Glove Corporation Bhd, and others key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Japan between the period 3rd of January 2020 and 24th of June 2021 were 789,440. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government of the country has approved a budget of around USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year beginning 1st of April 2021.

Research Nester published a report titled ‘ Japan Cleanroom Gloves Market ’ which is segmented on the basis of material, usability, distribution channel, ISO equivalent, industry vertical, and by region. The research study provides a detailed analysis of the prominent growth drivers, opportunities, challenges and latest insights associated with the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly created numerous challenges to the existing healthcare system of both developed and developing countries worldwide where Japan is nowhere an exception. Backed by the growing hospitalization of patients owing to the spread of coronavirus, along with the increasing vaccination drives, there is a rise in demand for medical supplies, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the Japan cleanroom gloves market. In other statistics by the WHO, a total of 15,605,278 vaccine doses had been administered as of June 5, 2021. The Japan cleanroom gloves market garnered a revenue of USD 77,866.32 thousand in the year 2018, and it is further estimated to rise up to USD 171,067.86 thousand by the end of 2025 by growing at a CAGR of 11.94% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019 – 2025. The market is also expected to grow on account of the growing number of industries in the country, where gloves are used massively for the safety of the laborers. According to the U.S. International Trade Administration, Japan is known to have the 3rd largest electronic products industry in the world. Moreover, the total sales of semiconductors in the country reached a value of USD 35,993 million in 2019.

In addition, increasing growth in the expenditure in the healthcare sector in Japan is also estimated to drive market growth in the upcoming years. According to the statistics by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2018, the total health expenditure in Japan reached 10.9% of its GDP. The value is further evaluated to reach 12.1% by the year 2030. Further, the demand for gloves in the healthcare industry is expected to grow significantly over the coming years.

Japan is known to have the highest proportion of elderly citizens when compared to any other country in the world. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the share of the population aged 65 years and above out of the total population in Japan grew from 16.984% in the year 2000 to 28.002% in the year 2019. With the growing elderly population, the demand for healthcare services would also increase, which is expected to drive the need for medical supplies. Moreover, Japan is also known to have numerous hospitals, which is also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. In other statistics by the OECD, Japan recorded to have the highest number of hospital beds, recording a total of 13.0 per 1000 inhabitants in the year 2018.

However, improper disposable of cleanroom gloves and the growing use of robots in medical sector are some of the challenging factors that are projected to hamper the market growth in the near future.

Based on regional analysis, the Japan cleanroom gloves market is segmented into eight major regions, including Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kanto, Chubu, Kinki/Kansai, Chugoku, Shikoku, and Kyushu. Amongst the markets in these regions, the market in Tohoku is estimated to acquire the largest revenue of USD 35,411.05 thousand in 2025, up from USD 14,138.01 thousand in 2018, by growing with the highest CAGR of 14.06% over the forecast period. In 2021, the market in this region is expected to generate a value of USD 20,843.66 thousand. The growth of the market in Tohoku region during the forecast period can be attributed to the presence of renowned medical institutes and rising R&D activities associated with the development of healthcare technologies. Apart from these, the increasing number of COVID-19 vaccination drives conducted in Tohoku’s University public healthcare sector is also anticipated to fuel the demand for cleanroom gloves in the coming months.

On the basis of material, the Japan cleanroom gloves market is segmented into nitrile, natural rubber, vinyl, latex, neoprene, and others, out of which, the nitrile segment is projected to hold the largest revenue of USD 77,501.70 thousand in 2025, up from USD 33,192.43 thousand in 2018. The segment is further expected to garner a value of USD 47,485.68 thousand in 2021. The market segment is also assessed to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.92% during the forecast period owing to the numerous benefits of nitrile gloves such as high strength, durability, and exceptional chemical and puncture resistance properties as compared to other types of cleanroom gloves. Furthermore, the market is also segmented by usability into disposable and re-usable, out of which, the disposable segment is expected to occupy the largest revenue throughout the forecast period. Alternatively, the re-usable segment is expected to grow with the largest CAGR of 12.78% during the forecast period.

The Japan cleanroom gloves market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel, ISO equivalent, and by industry vertical.

Some of the major industry leaders mentioned in our report that are associated with the Japan cleanroom gloves market are Ansell Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, 3M Company, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Cardinal Health, Inc, Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Top Glove Corporation Bhd, and others.

