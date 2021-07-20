PartnersAdmin, LLC Partners with Canoe Intelligence to Enhance Alternative Investment Processes

PartnersAdmin, LLC, recently adopted the technology of Canoe Intelligence to enhance its alternative investment data management processes.

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PartnersAdmin, LLC—a leading administration and partnership accounting firm—recently adopted the technology of Canoe Intelligence, a financial tech company that reimagines alternative investors' processes for data management. With Canoe's technology, PartnersAdmin will be able to scale and automate its multifaceted processes for alternative funds, ranging from document collection to data extraction and delivery into the Archway Platform by SEI.

PartnersAdmin's collaboration with Canoe will enable the company to better assist its clients in achieving operational efficiency—and in a cost-effective manner, according to PartnersAdmin Chief Operating Officer Scott Tominaga. This is because Canoe's technology will make it possible for PartnersAdmin to streamline its collection of alternative fund paperwork from several sources. It will also allow it to deliver clean data to Archway more quickly and accurately, according to Tominaga.

Canoe's technology works by automating the costly, frustrating, and time-consuming workflows involved in alternative investment data and document extraction, delivery, and management. Tim Loughrey, who leads Canoe's client success efforts, said his company is excited to help to modernize PartnersAdmin's operational infrastructure using its artificial intelligence-driven technology. By working with Canoe, PartnersAdmin will be in a better position to access its data more deeply and, in turn, drive sustainable growth long term, according to Loughrey.

About PartnersAdmin, LLC

PartnersAdmin, LLC, which was founded in 2008, provides a top-tier outsourced solution designed to meet the alternative investment industry's operational needs. As a System and Organization Controls 1 Type 2 certified administrator, the company is committed to helping to mitigate the rising costs and distractions that fund managers continuously face.

With offices in both Mellville, New York, and Carlsbad, Calif., PartnersAdmin has helped numerous clients over the years to effectively promote the protection of investors and decrease systemic risk. The company said it looks forward to continuing to support its clients throughout their alternative funds' life cycles.

