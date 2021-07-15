COVID-19 Daily Update 7-15-2021
DHHR has confirmed the death of a 69-year old male from Preston County. “We offer our deepest sympathy as both the family and our state grieve another loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to stop the spread of this disease, including scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination for yourself and all eligible family members.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,517), Berkeley (12,915), Boone (2,186), Braxton (1,023), Brooke (2,252), Cabell (8,938), Calhoun (399), Clay (544), Doddridge (647), Fayette (3,565), Gilmer (890), Grant (1,319), Greenbrier (2,913), Hampshire (1,935), Hancock (2,847), Hardy (1,588), Harrison (6,232), Jackson (2,271), Jefferson (4,812), Kanawha (15,547), Lewis (1,313), Lincoln (1,609), Logan (3,310), Marion (4,673), Marshall (3,542), Mason (2,074), McDowell (1,639), Mercer (5,223), Mineral (2,999), Mingo (2,779), Monongalia (9,416), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,246), Nicholas (1,916), Ohio (4,320), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (682), Preston (2,965), Putnam (5,374), Raleigh (7,113), Randolph (2,864), Ritchie (765), Roane (667), Summers (866), Taylor (1,293), Tucker (548), Tyler (751), Upshur (1,988), Wayne (3,188), Webster (565), Wetzel (1,400), Wirt (466), Wood (7,967), Wyoming (2,071).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, and Mingo counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Hampshire County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
Lewis County
Lincoln County
Mingo County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West Second Avenue, Williamson, WV
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Larry Joe Harless Community Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert, WV