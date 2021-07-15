COVID-19 Daily Update 7-15-2021

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 69-year old male from Preston County. “We offer our deepest sympathy as both the family and our state grieve another loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to stop the spread of this disease, including scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination for yourself and all eligible family members.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,517), Berkeley (12,915), Boone (2,186), Braxton (1,023), Brooke (2,252), Cabell (8,938), Calhoun (399), Clay (544), Doddridge (647), Fayette (3,565), Gilmer (890), Grant (1,319), Greenbrier (2,913), Hampshire (1,935), Hancock (2,847), Hardy (1,588), Harrison (6,232), Jackson (2,271), Jefferson (4,812), Kanawha (15,547), Lewis (1,313), Lincoln (1,609), Logan (3,310), Marion (4,673), Marshall (3,542), Mason (2,074), McDowell (1,639), Mercer (5,223), Mineral (2,999), Mingo (2,779), Monongalia (9,416), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,246), Nicholas (1,916), Ohio (4,320), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (682), Preston (2,965), Putnam (5,374), Raleigh (7,113), Randolph (2,864), Ritchie (765), Roane (667), Summers (866), Taylor (1,293), Tucker (548), Tyler (751), Upshur (1,988), Wayne (3,188), Webster (565), Wetzel (1,400), Wirt (466), Wood (7,967), Wyoming (2,071).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pocahontas and Roane counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, and Mingo counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lewis County

Lincoln County

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West Second Avenue, Williamson, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Larry Joe Harless Community Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert, WV