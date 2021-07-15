Edible Oils Market Growing Impressive Business Opportunities, Industry Trends, Global Demand, Future Scope with Top Players: ADM, Wilmar, Cargill, IFFCO, Bunge, American Vegetable, Apetit Group and Others

Owing to the rising awareness and popularity of unprocessed, non-refined, healthy organic oils, the market demand for edible oils is bound to reach the peak of the mountain. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global edible oils market will project a CAGR of 7.1% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Major Market Competitors/Players

It also describes Edible Oils player/manufacturers strategy in the light of Porters, Value Chain & SWOT analysis and based on that recommendation on players is derived like ADM, Wilmar International Ltd, Cargill, Incorporated., IFFCO, Bunge Limited, American Vegetable Oils, Inc., Apetit Group, ACH Food Companies, Inc., Bunge North America, Inc., Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Adani Group, SOVENA, Hebany Group, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., SALAD OILS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Edible Oils Ltd., Olenex Sàrl, Olympic Oil Industries Limited and Basso Fedele & Figli among other domestic and global players.

Edible Oils Market Scenario:

Edible oil is cooking oil that is extracted from the fat of plants, animals or microbial origins. Edible oils are liquid at room temperature and are fit for consumption. Edible oils consist of 96% of triacylglycerides. Ghee, mustard oil, sunflower oil, olive oil, rice brown oil, groundnut oil are some of the examples of edible oils among many. Edible oils contain small amounts of antioxidants which prevent the antioxidation of these oils. Antioxidants are also used to increase the shelf life of the edible oils. However, appropriate levels of antioxidants must only be added.

With the health benefits provided by edible oils such as low cholesterol and calories coupled with the rising awareness for healthy food, the demand for edible oils will shoot up in the future. The rising demand for omega 3 acid in food items is also driving the demand for edible oils. Retail segment will further expand the scope of growth for edible oils market owing to a strong supply chain of edible oil products. Increasing personal disposable income will also create more lucrative growth opportunities for the edible oils market.

Conducts Overall Edible Oils Market Segmentation:

By Type (Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Peanut Oil, Specialty Blended Oil, Olive Oil, Corn Oil, Flaxseed Oil, Avocado Oil, Walnut Oil, Pumpkin Seed Oil, Grape seed Oil and Others),

Package Type (Tinplate Containers, HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)

Containers, PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) Bottles, PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) Bottles, Glass Bottles, Semi – Rigid Containers, Flexible Plastic Pouches and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect),

End User (Domestics, Industrial, Food Service and Others)

