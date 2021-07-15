At 28.7% CAGR , Agriculture Robots Market Size is Projected to Exceed USD 26679.4 Million by 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

Agriculture Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Types (Parallel Driverless, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Milking Robots, Automated Harvesting Systems, Others), By Application (Harvest Management, Dairy And Livestock Management, Soil Management, Irrigation Management, Field Farming, Pruning Management, Inventory Management, Others), By Farm Outlook (Fruit And Vegetable, Field Crops, Livestock, Others) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, UK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Agriculture Robots Market is valued at USD 4561.7 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 26679.4 Million by 2027 with the CAGR of 28.7% over the forecast period. Increasing labor cost, rising number of technological advancements and growing efficiency and effectiveness of processing in agriculture sectors are driving the growth of Global Agriculture Robots Market.

Top Companies in Agriculture Robots Market Report: Some major key players for Global Agriculture Robots Market are AGCO, AgJunction, Autonomous Solutions Inc, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Boumatic, Clearpath Robots, Deepfield Robots, DeLaval, GEA Group, Deere & Company, DJI, Harvest Automation John Deere, Lely

A robot used in agriculture is known as an agricultural robot. These are machines that assist farmers in focusing more time on the business of farming, improving crop output, and alleviating the manpower deficit in agriculture. Currently, the harvesting step is the most common application of robots in agriculture. Weed control, cloud seeding, seed planting, harvesting, environmental monitoring, and soil analysis are some of the new applications of robots or drones in agriculture. Fruit picking robots, self-driving tractor/sprayer robots, and sheep shearing robots are all designed to take the place of human work. Other horticultural tasks that robots can perform include trimming, weeding, spraying, and monitoring. Robots can also help with livestock tasks including automatic milking, washing, and castrating. These types of robots have a number of advantages for the agricultural industry, including improved fresh Agriculture quality, lower production costs, and a reduction in the demand for manual labor. They can also be used to automate manual activities like weed or bracken spraying, where using tractors or other manned vehicles would be too unsafe for the workers. Agricultural robots assist farmers in a variety of ways to enhance agricultural yields.

Growing Adoption of New Technology in Agriculture, Rising Concern about Labor Shortage, and Increasing Government Support are Some of the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth

The major factor driving the growth of global agriculture robots market is adoption of new technologies in the field of agriculture. In addition, rising concern about labor shortage is also supplementing the demand for agriculture robots. According to the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, During COVID-19, due to travel limitations, the agricultural labor has shrunk dramatically. The industry is primarily reliant on seasonal labor. Many products are approaching harvest season, and a lack of labor creates a serious limitation that could result in product loss and market shortages. The use of out growers in Kenya fell by nearly 50% in March. From April to June, France's agricultural labor shortage is expected to reach 200 000 persons. Farmers currently require the hiring of 45 000 people, primarily in the south of France. Furthermore, the supportive government policies regarding the agriculture robots are also supplementing the market growth. According to the IFR, the Intelligent Robot Development and Supply Promotion Act of the Republic of Korea emphasize robots as a vital component of the fourth industrial revolution. In 2019, the country's third "Basic Plan for Intelligent Robots" was published, recommending a systematic selection of potential industries for concentrated governmental and private assistance.

However, implementing agriculture robots require high capital cost and the initial set up of agriculture robots requires a lot of training which may hamper the Global Agriculture Robots Market growth. In spite of that, agriculture robots perform many tasks with more efficiency as well as it ensures higher profitability and increasing advancements in the technology can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the agriculture robots market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown a positive impact on the deployment of agricultural robots to reduce risks emerging from human contamination. The growing labor shortage due to pandemic can increase the demand for agriculture robots. Also, remote working and food safety have also increased the demand of agriculture robots. However, the careful steps taken by governments of different nations have led the temporary suspension of organizations and disturbed the supply chain network in this industry as well thus, have shown a decline impact as well up to some extent.

News: The XAG R150 Ground Robot Made its Debut to Assist Japanese Farmers in Overcoming the Effects of Ageing

On June 16th, 2021; XAG introduced the R150 autonomous ground vehicle, which will be available for purchase in June, to assist farmers in alleviating their physical strain. In a Japanese first, the XAG R150 was recently used to pollinate an apple orchard in Takayama, providing hope for addressing labor shortages and bee decrease. In April of this year, XAG Japan held a demonstration to put the XAG R150's ability to pollinate apple trees with its on-board JetSprayer system to the test. Experts from Japan Agricultural Cooperatives monitored the field trial, which took place in Village Takayama, Nagano Prefecture, Japan.

Global agriculture robots market is segmented on the basis of types, application, farm outlook, end-user and region & country level. Based upon type, agriculture robots market is classified into parallel driverless, unmanned aerial vehicles, milking robots, automated harvesting systems and others. Based upon application, the market is divided into harvest management, dairy and livestock management, soil management, irrigation management, field farming, pruning management, inventory management and others. Based upon farm outlook, market is classified into fruit and vegetable, field crops, livestock and others.

By Types:

ParallelDriverless

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Milking Robots

Automated Harvesting Systems

Others

By Application:

Harvest Management

Dairy and Livestock Management

Soil Management

Irrigation Management

Field Farming

Pruning Management

Inventory Management

Others

By Farm Outlook:

Fruit and Vegetable

Field Crops

Livestock

Others

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Agriculture Robots Market

The North America is anticipated to dominate the global agriculture robots market due to the high labour cost, increasing technological advancements, early adoption of advanced technology in the field of agriculture and presence of key players in this region. According to the United States Department of Agriculture 2019, during the April 2019 reference week, farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage of $14.71 per hour, up 7% from the April 2018 reference week. The average hourly wage for field workers increased by 8% to $13.80, Livestock workers now make $13.61 per hour, up 6% from the previous year. The combined salary rate for field and livestock workers was $13.73 per hour, up 8% from the previous reference week.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a lucrative growth in the global agriculture robots market owing to the increasing government support and growing technological advancement in the agricultural field in this region. According to the International Journal of Federation (IFR), Japan's "New Robot Strategy" is a significant component of Prime Minister Shinz Abe's "Abenomics" growth policies. Japan's robots R&D budget has been increased to $351 million for 2019, with the goal of making it the world's leading robots innovation center. For instance, According to the Journal of International Federation of Robots (IFR), The IFR’s “World Robots” yearbook found a new record stock of 300,000 operational industrial robots, a 10% increase, in Korea in 2018. Within five years, the country has doubled its number of industrial robots in operation, earning it the rank of third place in 2018, behind Japan and China.

By Regional & Country Level:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



