Management and Strategy Institute announces June winners of Continuous Improvement Award
The Management and Strategy Institute is pleased to announce the winners of the MSI Continuous Improvement Award for June 2021.DOWNINGTOWN, PA, USA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Management and Strategy Institute is pleased to announce the winners of the MSI Continuous Improvement Award. The Continuous Improvement Awards are issued to individuals and organizations that dedicate themselves to the pursuit of process improvement through continuous innovation. To be eligible, individuals must demonstrate a commitment to streamlining processes, change management, long-term strategies, and the professional development of themselves and others. Only a small percentage of applicants are issued the award.
Winners of the Continuous Improvement Professional Award for June 2021:
• Graham Prohaska
• Patrick Gillon
• Nancy Newbourne
• Sudhanshu Shukla
• Amber Deneen Gray
• David Hupp
• Lester Darris
Winners of the Organizational Continuous Improvement Award for June 2021:
• Van der Stahl Scientific
About the Management and Strategy Institute
The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI) is a trade association dedicated to representing the needs of process improvement professionals. With over 300,000 members and certification alumni, MSI represents professionals in every industry with members in all 50 states and 34 countries.
MSI provides professionals with career development and credentialing opportunities while fostering an environment of continuous improvement within organizations. They specialize in Six Sigma certification; however, they have a complete line of process improvement certifications.
Greg Moore
Management and Strategy Institute
+1 610-200-5224
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn