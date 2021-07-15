TopDevelopers.co publishes List of Leading Node.js Developers to look out for in July 2021
TopDevelopers.co has recently curated a list of Top Node.js Developers after analyzing the service of developers on various parameters to help service seekers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the advent of advanced softwares, internet of things, and never seen before technologies, today's requirements for processing and consuming real-time information are of utmost importance. Node.js, a JavaScript, browser-compatible environment, becomes the best choice when it comes to delivering on these requirements. It provides scalability (for future expansion of software as required), versatility (different platforms compatibility), and reduces time and money considerably (its Node Packet Manager helps reduce coding time and effort).
Amazon, Netflix, eBay, Reddit, LinkedIn, Tumblr, and PayPal all use Node.Js.
85% use it primarily for web app development.
Node.js is used by at least 20 million websites.
The growth and popularity of Node.js have dramatically increased in the past decades and as observed, Node.js has become the ‘go-to’ technology for top web development companies in the world.
Our experts at Topdevelopers.co, after rigorous research and analysis, have curated a list of the elite Node.js development companies delivering state-of-the-art software solutions incorporating Node.js. The enlisted service providers are the best Node.js developers and are known for their infrastructure and expertise and have a rich history of customer satisfaction and ease of business.
List of Top Node.js Development Companies
Mobcoder
Dashbouquet
Artelogic
The Brihaspati Infotech
Spiria
MindInventory
Sloboda Studio
Intelegain Technologies
eTatvaSoft
Cleveroad
Artjoker Software
XB Software
Codiant Software Technologies
Indus Net Technologies
ValueCoders
Mobikasa
Miquido
SPEC INDIA
Lemosys Infotech Pvt Ltd
Unified Infotech
Brights
ARKA Softwares
TechnoScore
The One Technologies
Digitalya OPS
TechMagic
Exposit
iMOBDEV Technologies
FATbit Technologies
Prismetric
Omega-R, Inc.
Konstant Infosolutions
SCAND
QArea Inc.
Rademade
