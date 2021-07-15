TopDevelopers.co publishes List of Leading Node.js Developers to look out for in July 2021

Top Node.js development Companies-2021

TopDevelopers.co has recently curated a list of Top Node.js Developers after analyzing the service of developers on various parameters to help service seekers.

Amazon, Netflix, eBay, Reddit, LinkedIn, Tumblr, and PayPal all use Node.Js.” — TopDevelopers.co

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the advent of advanced softwares, internet of things, and never seen before technologies, today's requirements for processing and consuming real-time information are of utmost importance. Node.js, a JavaScript, browser-compatible environment, becomes the best choice when it comes to delivering on these requirements. It provides scalability (for future expansion of software as required), versatility (different platforms compatibility), and reduces time and money considerably (its Node Packet Manager helps reduce coding time and effort).

Amazon, Netflix, eBay, Reddit, LinkedIn, Tumblr, and PayPal all use Node.Js.

85% use it primarily for web app development.

Node.js is used by at least 20 million websites.

The growth and popularity of Node.js have dramatically increased in the past decades and as observed, Node.js has become the ‘go-to’ technology for top web development companies in the world.

Our experts at Topdevelopers.co, after rigorous research and analysis, have curated a list of the elite Node.js development companies delivering state-of-the-art software solutions incorporating Node.js. The enlisted service providers are the best Node.js developers and are known for their infrastructure and expertise and have a rich history of customer satisfaction and ease of business.

List of Top Node.js Development Companies

Mobcoder

Dashbouquet

Artelogic

The Brihaspati Infotech

Spiria

MindInventory

Sloboda Studio

Intelegain Technologies

eTatvaSoft

Cleveroad

Artjoker Software

XB Software

Codiant Software Technologies

Indus Net Technologies

ValueCoders

Mobikasa

Miquido

SPEC INDIA

Lemosys Infotech Pvt Ltd

Unified Infotech

Brights

ARKA Softwares

TechnoScore

The One Technologies

Digitalya OPS

TechMagic

Exposit

iMOBDEV Technologies

FATbit Technologies

Prismetric

Omega-R, Inc.

Konstant Infosolutions

SCAND

QArea Inc.

Rademade

Read the actual Press Release here: https://www.topdevelopers.co/press-releases/leading-nodejs-developers-july-2021

About TopDevelopers.co

As a dedicated directory of B2B IT service providers - TopDevelopers.co understands that finding a trustworthy and good mobile app development company can be time consuming as well as tiresome. We, as a reputed research and analysis platform, act as a bridge between the organizations and the mobile app development companies for a smooth initiation of the mobile app development process.