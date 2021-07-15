Drug Prevention Helps Protect a Country’s Future: Learn More on the Scientology Network

Giselle Foundation founder Barry Paul is dedicated to ending drug abuse and addiction in his native Kenya and beyond.

Barry Paul and his Giselle Foundation are featured in an episode of “Voices for Humanity” on the Scientology Network

KISUMU, KENYA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Giselle Foundation and its founder Barry Paul, this year’s United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime motto, “Share Facts On Drugs, Save Lives,” is a way of life. Paul believes educating youth on the truth about drugs is also the key to the future, because youth are the most precious asset of a nation.

“So many families have been destroyed by drugs in the slums,” says Paul in an episode of “Voices for Humanity” on the Scientology Network.

Paul grew up in the slums of Kisumu, Kenya, which were inundated with drugs, crime and violence. Catastrophe was a common occurrence in his life growing up. His turning point came when two of his closest friends were shot and bled to death in a drug-fueled political riot—a fate he only narrowly escaped. Paul realized he had to radically change his own dead-end life.

He founded Giselle Foundation with a mission to better society through education. And in partnership with Foundation for a Drug-Free World, he and his volunteers are committed to the vision of a sustained, healthy, empowered and vibrant society free from drugs.

