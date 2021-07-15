Victoria Potarina Recognized As An Exceptional Individual By Australia's Global Business And Talent Attraction Taskforce
Victoria Potarina Recognized As An Exceptional Individual By Australia's Global Business And Talent Attraction TaskforceSYDNEY, NSW, AUS, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria Potarina receives recognition from the Global (Distinguished) Talent Visa program of the Australian government for her exceptional work with Medical Devices and moves from London to Australia as a permanent resident.
Australia ranks high as the best place to live. Its famous lifestyle includes citizens with a friendly attitude, and the Australian culture is filled with great cuisine, beautiful art, and a rich history.
Victoria Potarina is one highly skilled professional who recently made a move from London to Sydney, Australia, after earning recognition from Australia’s Global Business and Talent Attraction Taskforce. According to the Task Force’s website, the Australian government is always on the hunt for people like Victoria Potarina, who will drive innovation and build the country’s skill base through their business.
Victoria Potarina earned recognition from the Australian government for her work in the MedTech Industry and with Medical Devices, in particular. She has over two decades of experience in this sector, including her work with the large multinational Johnson and Johnson. As a former CEO of TruScreen, an NZX listed medical device company, Victoria Potarina played a vital role in keeping the company thriving during the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, TruScreen ended up receiving its Initial Public offering on the Australian Stock Exchange.
Victoria Potarina and her selection by the Australian Government program for Global Business Talent is not only a great achievement in its own right, but it has also earned her permanent residency in the country. This has given her the visa certainty to drive her success in Australia’s Medtech sector, something which she has already made strides in, considering her instrumental role while she was the CEO of TruScreen.
Victoria Potarina was born in Norilsk, a northern city in Russia, but moved to Moscow when she turned 18. She studied at Moscow State Linguistic University, and from there, she began her career as a management trainee in Unilever. Victoria Potarina also worked in the Med Tech sector in Eastern Europe, the UK, and Ireland, where she held various senior leadership positions and received numerous international awards.
She worked in London for four years before eventually moving to Sydney in 2018. In Australia, her specialization in business growth acceleration, business transformation, and innovative marketing strategies are helping boost the country’s economic growth. She, in turn, not only benefits from Australia’s famous lifestyle, but the country’s proximity to China, India, and South East Asia has exposed her to many business opportunities.
