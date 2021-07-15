Michael Candelario Says These Habits Will Help Entrepreneurs Succeed
Becoming a successful entrepreneur is much easier said than done. Still, if you put in the effort, there’s a great chance that you’ll succeed. Entrepreneur Michael Candelario has excelled in various industries and has launched his own successful companies and efforts. And today, he’s going to discuss habits that will help you succeed as an entrepreneur.
“First, you need to respect how important knowledge is,” Michael Candelario says. “The devil is in the details, and if you don’t understand your industry, you’re setting yourself up for failure. I’m a lifelong learner, and I am always expanding my knowledge.”
Education doesn’t refer to just degrees and formal programs. These days, it’s easier than ever before to educate yourself. The World Wide Web makes it easy to tap into a vast wealth of knowledge, and much of it is free.
Even if you’re not a huge fan of reading, there are plenty of opportunities out there. You can listen to podcasts while commuting to work, for example. No matter how you decide to gain knowledge, becoming a constant learner can help you find success.
Of course, execution is often just as important, if not more so, than book knowledge. You’ll need to develop other habits to ensure good execution.
“You need to get organized,” Michael Candelario argues. “I meet a lot of entrepreneurs with great drive and ideas, but they’re not organized. As a result, they struggle to focus and often fail when it comes to execution.”
Fortunately, many digital tools make organization easy. You can set up calendars to track important dates and milestones. Simple to-do list apps make it easy to track tasks and the like. Project management software, meanwhile, allows you to see where a project is at, and what’s needed to finish it.
When it comes to organization, getting your finances in order is especially wise. Fortunately, modern accounting software, invoicing tools, and various other financial tools make it easier to both track and manage your finances.
Michael Candelario Discusses Rest and Mental Health
Building up knowledge and getting organized can go a long way. Still, if you suffer from poor mental health, never get enough sleep, and are always stressed out, it’ll weigh you down.
Even if you’re studying a lot, you may not retain knowledge. And while you might try to organize your affairs, it may take only one bad day to derail your efforts.
“Mental health was a taboo topic for a long time, but fortunately things are changing,” Michael Candelario points out. “You need to make sure you get your needed rest. Finding ways to reduce stress will also help.”
Getting organized can help you reduce stress. That said, some occasional long walks or days off spent at the beach may also help. Have trouble sleeping? A vigorous workout could help you burn off energy, work through tension, and make it easier to sleep well at night.
