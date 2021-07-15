Amora Coffee Celebrates its 10th Year Anniversary by Honoring Its Loyal Customers
— Jim Fosina, CEO, Amora Coffee
When their customers think of the finest and smoothest coffee in the world, they think of Amora Coffee. Amora Coffee, with an incredibly loyal client base of avid coffee and tea drinkers, is celebrating its 10th year anniversary by giving back to its customers. The fans of this world class coffee and tea brand are passionate about the taste and freshness that comes with every cup. Amora Coffee was created 10 years ago to fill a void in the coffee market, and to answer a distinct need; Deliver the freshest coffee – directly to the home or business of people who appreciate the best coffee the world has to offer.
At Amora Coffee, the entire business has been set up to make sure its amazing customers enjoy coffee like never before. The coffee, which has received rave reviews from both sophisticated and casual coffee drinkers alike, is available from Amora shortly after roasting, cooling, grinding, and packing. As coffee drinkers know, this is nearly impossible to be done at the retail level, and that’s why so many people drink Amora Coffee. Amora Coffee, with its direct-to-home delivery system, was created to ensure every bag received by its loyal customers is optimally fresh, and delicious. Amora Coffee has been successful for ten years and continues to build its brand by continuing to build its client base and delivering the best coffee available in the world today.
Jim Fosina, CEO of Amora Coffee says, “People don’t know how amazing coffee can taste until you try coffee made from freshly-roasted beans. Most Americans do not have access to coffee roasted just for them, and that’s why our mission and passion is to bring freshly roasted coffee to all Americans. Our clients are so amazing that we wanted to show them our love by producing a special ten-year coffee blend that has never been available to the public before. It is our goal to always provide the best cup of coffee to our customers, and the ten-year blend is no different. We also are introducing a Birthday Cake Blend and a limited-edition candle for our clients as our way of saying thank you for honor of providing them millions of bags of coffee that have been consumed by our loyal customers.”
Amora Coffee was born 2011, and its fan base has grown immeasurably. After millions and millions of bags of fresh, premium coffee delivered, it’s no wonder why its loyal fan base calls it the best coffee on earth. Amora has a simple promise: Amora uses the finest beans and its 9-stage roasting process to cut out the middleman, and shipping direct to its customer’s door. What you get is coffee that hasn’t traveled from distribution center to distribution center before ending up sitting on a store’s shelves for who only knows how long. It’s a difference that you can taste. By 2015, with Amora Coffee in full swing, they added Amora Tea because tea drinkers deserve the same love as well. Fresh is always best. And Amora delivers. (Directly to your door.)
Amora also helps change the world by supporting clean water projects throughout the world. Jim Fosina continues,” Access to clean water is the first step in breaking the poverty cycle. Clean water not only improves the health and well-being of communities affected by the global water crisis; it also means greater access to education, income and ultimately a better life – especially for women and children. The entire team at Amora Coffee supports our endeavor to give back, and we are so proud of our entire team that our ten-year anniversary celebrates them as well as our customers.”
Amora Coffee recently has been named as an Impact Company of The Year For 2021. The DotCom Magazine Impact Company of The Year 2021 Award celebrates the most important segment of the economy – America’s privately owned companies whose Founders, CEOs and Amazing Team Members are making an important impact in the economy. DotCom Magazine has honored Amora Coffee as making a positive difference in an incredibly unique year. The DotCom Magazine 2021 Impact Company of The Year Awards celebrates shapeshifting entrepreneurs and their companies. When a company makes an impact, not only are they helping their clients, but they are also helping the world become a better place. Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “Jim Fosina and the entire team at Amora Coffee are lamplighters. Their passion and commitment to their customers is unparalleled as evidenced by their ten-year anniversary celebrating their customers by continuing to produce some of the best coffee in the world. I also had the chance to interview Jim on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series, and his team's commitment to their loyal customer base is inspiring!"
About Amora Coffee: Amora Coffee is a passionate team of coffee and tea lovers! Launched in 2011, Amora team members start each day with a focus on the highest product quality delivered directly to your door. We strive to make each, and every cup bring a smile to your face. We use the finest beans and a 9-stage roasting process. We hand pack our Aerostatic bags, then deliver directly to your door to ensure a freshness proposition you can taste. Amora beans come from Central and South America, Indonesia, and Africa. You will love Amora Coffee. We Guarantee It!
