Prime IV Hydration & Wellness (Provo, Utah) Expands Offer to Include Injections

PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Already well known for its IV Hydration Therapy services, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Riverwoods today announced that it also offers injectables to boost nutrition sources and provide vitamins and other minerals. Injections add to the services this location now supports--all of which are low risk, minimally invasive procedures that are safely administered by licensed medical staff in a relaxing spa environment.

"Our services focus on delivering vitamins, minerals and antioxidants directly into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system. Whether in the form of IV fluids or injections, this approach enables the body to absorb almost 100% of the nutrients it needs to live better, feel better and perform better," said Steve Smith, co-owner. "Taken orally, the body’s gastrointestinal tract only digests up to 20% of a vitamin’s potency. In short, IVs and injections can be the quickest, most effective way to deliver critical fluids and nutrients throughout your body."

The store offers free consulting for customers concerned about issues that range from vitamin deficiency to burning more fat. The store's medical-grade injection services are based on extensive research and medical validation. Injections can help contribute to overall health and wellness.

"An injection may be the right solution for you," said Smith. "Got questions? We will walk you through the educational and scientific details you might need. Even though IV therapy is our brand, we are becoming well known for our injections. Injections enhance health by providing you with vitamins and other minerals so you can do more of what you love. Whether your concern is vitamin deficiency or burning more fat, an injection may be the right solution for you.”

The Riverwoods (Provo, Utah) location of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness offers the following injections (and is regularly adding to the list):

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is a critical component of an individual’s overall health and wellness. It helps regulate the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, decrease the risk of disease including multiple sclerosis and heart disease, fight depression, support normal bone and teeth growth, assist with weight loss, and prevent illness and infections like the flu. Former CDC Chief, Dr. Tom Frieden, even suggested that Vitamin D may reduce the risk of Coronavirus or COVID-19 infection.

Despite its many benefits, people still struggle to maintain the proper level of Vitamin D. An estimated 42% of Americans have Vitamin D deficiencies. Don’t be one of them!

Deficiency symptoms include getting sick frequently, consistently feeling fatigued or tired, back pain or sore bones, depression, slow wound healing, and even hair loss.

Lipolean/B-Complex

Lipotropic injections boost energy and speed up the body’s metabolism. This fat-burning injection contains a powerful blend of the following essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that support the body during weight loss: Vitamin B-1 (Thiamine), B-2 (Riboflavin), B-3 (Niacin), B-5 (Pantothenic Acid), B-6 (pyridoxine), Vitamin B-9 (Folate) and B-12 (Cobalamin).

Each element of the B-Complex vitamin has its own specific duty within the body, yet it is when they function as a whole that the B-Complex vitamin truly helps the body to remain heathy and balanced. Research study has shown that the B-Complex vitamin can be very helpful in reducing the signs of stress and anxiety. As B vitamins are water soluble, it is important that a sufficient amount of these vitamins are taken each day.

Deficiency symptoms include weakness, tiredness, lightheadedness, constipation, diarrhea, and loss of appetite.

Biotin

Biotin is the best thing you can do for healthy skin, hair, and nails! Biotin has a long list of benefits: thickens hair, improves skin, strengthens nails, rebuilds tissues, assists with cell growth, protects brain cells, stabilizes blood sugar, boosts energy and mood, supports thyroid function, lowers cholesterol, and aids in weight loss.

Deficiency symptoms include thinning hair and hair loss, rash, conjunctivitis, fatigue, insomnia, loss of appetite, nausea, depression, seizures, muscle pain, and upset stomach.

Tri-Amino

A powerful injection that boosts your immune system, athletic performance, GI health, circulation, and healing. The body can’t store amino acids, so it’s important to give your body a regular daily supply.

Deficiency symptoms include fatigue, accelerated aging, decreased immunity, digestive issues, depression, and decreased mental alertness.

Methyl B-12

Who doesn’t want to improve energy levels, mood, memory, skin and hair, digestion, adrenal fatigue, and heart function? Vitamin B-12 does this and even more! Think cell metabolism, nerve function, red blood cell formation, and the production of DNA.

Deficiency symptoms include paleness, weakness, fatigue, disturbed vision, mood swings, and dizziness.

Glutathione

Glutathione, also known as the “Mother of All Antioxidants,” exists in almost every cell in the body. It’s a molecule made of three protein building blocks: cysteine, glutamine and glycine. Glutathione helps maintain the normal function of the immune system, thus promoting the body’s overall health. Scientific evidence asserts the significant role of glutathione in the multiplication of lymphocytes, the cells that mediate specific immunity.

It’s also the ultimate beauty booster! It fights free radicals and reduces the appearance of sun spots, age spots, freckles, fine lines, and wrinkles. Best of all, it produces the dewy “glowing appearance” of youthful skin.

The body manufactures glutathione in a variety of ways. However, it’s usually difficult to maintain adequate levels no matter how great your diet is.

Deficiency symptoms include headaches, dizziness, lethargy, joint pain, rashes, dry skin, sleep disorders, and depression. Glutathione is administered as a "push" or part of an IV therapy treatment.

About Us

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Riverwoods (Provo, UT) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We endeavor to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. We strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan. Contact this location directly online at www.primeivriverwoods.com, via email at info@primeivriverwoods.com, or by calling 385.497.6868.

Prime IV Riverwoods is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.

